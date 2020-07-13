441 West Oakdale

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony refrigerator air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub extra storage oven range recently renovated smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed elevator parking on-site laundry bike storage cc payments internet access lobby online portal package receiving smoke-free community

The location of this building alone is enough to make most Chicagoans envious. Add in huge private balconies, lake and city views, huge closets, wall-to-wall windows and secured access entry and you’ll find that the residents here love where they live, for good reason!