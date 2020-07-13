All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 441 West Oakdale.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
441 West Oakdale
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:10 AM

441 West Oakdale

441 W Oakdale Ave · (773) 839-0382
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
“up to 1 month free through 7/15”
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lakeview
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

441 W Oakdale Ave, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 1E · Avail. now

$1,298

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Unit 2E · Avail. now

$1,333

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Unit 6E · Avail. Sep 1

$1,464

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

See 1+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 3B · Avail. Aug 1

$1,686

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 441 West Oakdale.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
extra storage
oven
range
recently renovated
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
elevator
parking
on-site laundry
bike storage
cc payments
internet access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
The location of this building alone is enough to make most Chicagoans envious. Add in huge private balconies, lake and city views, huge closets, wall-to-wall windows and secured access entry and you’ll find that the residents here love where they live, for good reason!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $65
Move-in Fees: $250
Pets Allowed: cats
limit: 2
Parking Details: $175-$190.
Storage Details: Personal Storage Available

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 441 West Oakdale have any available units?
441 West Oakdale has 5 units available starting at $1,298 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 441 West Oakdale have?
Some of 441 West Oakdale's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 441 West Oakdale currently offering any rent specials?
441 West Oakdale is offering the following rent specials: “up to 1 month free through 7/15”
Is 441 West Oakdale pet-friendly?
Yes, 441 West Oakdale is pet friendly.
Does 441 West Oakdale offer parking?
Yes, 441 West Oakdale offers parking.
Does 441 West Oakdale have units with washers and dryers?
No, 441 West Oakdale does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 441 West Oakdale have a pool?
No, 441 West Oakdale does not have a pool.
Does 441 West Oakdale have accessible units?
No, 441 West Oakdale does not have accessible units.
Does 441 West Oakdale have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 441 West Oakdale has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 441 West Oakdale?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Chestnut Tower
121 W Chestnut St
Chicago, IL 60610
330 N Pine
330 North Pine Avenue
Chicago, IL 60644
The Uptown Regency
5050 N Sheridan Rd
Chicago, IL 60640
2244 N. Cleveland
2244 N Cleveland Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
Optima Signature
220 E Illinois St
Chicago, IL 60611
2555 North Clark Apartments
2555 N Clark St
Chicago, IL 60614
4455 S. Greenwood Avenue
4455 S Greenwood Ave
Chicago, IL 60653
2455 West Logan Blvd
2455 W Logan Blvd
Chicago, IL 60647

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity