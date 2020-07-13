Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 441 West Oakdale.
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
extra storage
oven
range
recently renovated
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
elevator
parking
on-site laundry
bike storage
cc payments
internet access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
The location of this building alone is enough to make most Chicagoans envious. Add in huge private balconies, lake and city views, huge closets, wall-to-wall windows and secured access entry and you’ll find that the residents here love where they live, for good reason!
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $65
Move-in Fees: $250
Pets Allowed: cats
limit: 2
Parking Details: $175-$190.
Storage Details: Personal Storage Available
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 441 West Oakdale have any available units?
441 West Oakdale has 5 units available starting at $1,298 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 441 West Oakdale have?
Some of 441 West Oakdale's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 441 West Oakdale currently offering any rent specials?
441 West Oakdale is offering the following rent specials: “up to 1 month free through 7/15”
Is 441 West Oakdale pet-friendly?
Yes, 441 West Oakdale is pet friendly.
Does 441 West Oakdale offer parking?
Yes, 441 West Oakdale offers parking.
Does 441 West Oakdale have units with washers and dryers?
No, 441 West Oakdale does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 441 West Oakdale have a pool?
No, 441 West Oakdale does not have a pool.
Does 441 West Oakdale have accessible units?
No, 441 West Oakdale does not have accessible units.
Does 441 West Oakdale have units with dishwashers?