3481 Lakeside Drive NE 2705

Amenities

Great Condo in the heart of Buckhead! Gated high rise w/ private balcony, 24 hr, 5 star concierge service, walking distance to Marta, Lenox Mall, Phipps Plaza, fabulous restaurants, Buckhead's Business district, & easy access to major interstates. 1 assigned parking in secured parking deck. Extra storage closet in parking garage. Amenities include pool, sauna, hot tub, 2 work out rooms, media room, party room w/ full kitchen, library, conference room, & computer room.

Condo require $150 move in and $150 move out fee. No Pet.