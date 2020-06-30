All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 3481 Lakeside Drive NE 2705.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
3481 Lakeside Drive NE 2705
Last updated July 4 2020 at 12:09 PM

3481 Lakeside Drive NE 2705

3481 Lakeside Dr NE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Lenox
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3481 Lakeside Dr NE, Atlanta, GA 30326
Lenox

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
concierge
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
conference room
concierge
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
sauna
Great Condo in the heart of Buckhead! Gated high rise w/ private balcony, 24 hr, 5 star concierge service, walking distance to Marta, Lenox Mall, Phipps Plaza, fabulous restaurants, Buckhead's Business district, & easy access to major interstates. 1 assigned parking in secured parking deck. Extra storage closet in parking garage. Amenities include pool, sauna, hot tub, 2 work out rooms, media room, party room w/ full kitchen, library, conference room, & computer room.
Condo require $150 move in and $150 move out fee. No Pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3481 Lakeside Drive NE 2705 have any available units?
3481 Lakeside Drive NE 2705 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3481 Lakeside Drive NE 2705 have?
Some of 3481 Lakeside Drive NE 2705's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3481 Lakeside Drive NE 2705 currently offering any rent specials?
3481 Lakeside Drive NE 2705 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3481 Lakeside Drive NE 2705 pet-friendly?
No, 3481 Lakeside Drive NE 2705 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 3481 Lakeside Drive NE 2705 offer parking?
Yes, 3481 Lakeside Drive NE 2705 offers parking.
Does 3481 Lakeside Drive NE 2705 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3481 Lakeside Drive NE 2705 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3481 Lakeside Drive NE 2705 have a pool?
Yes, 3481 Lakeside Drive NE 2705 has a pool.
Does 3481 Lakeside Drive NE 2705 have accessible units?
No, 3481 Lakeside Drive NE 2705 does not have accessible units.
Does 3481 Lakeside Drive NE 2705 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3481 Lakeside Drive NE 2705 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Life at Marketplace
3390 Fairburn Rd SW
Atlanta, GA 30331
Camden Vantage
180 Jackson St NE
Atlanta, GA 30312
Westside Townhomes
1514 Northwest Drive Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30318
Steelworks Atlanta
1220 Mecaslin St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Revel Ballpark
2855 Crescent Parkway Southeast
Atlanta, GA 30081
Ashley Auburn Pointe
357 Auburn Pointe Drive SE
Atlanta, GA 30312
AMLI Ponce Park
641 North Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
Camden Midtown Atlanta
265 Ponce de Leon Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30308

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus