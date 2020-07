Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bocce court clubhouse dog park elevator fire pit 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage media room trash valet yoga accessible 24hr maintenance bike storage coffee bar courtyard e-payments game room guest suite internet access key fob access lobby online portal package receiving pool table smoke-free community

Welcome to Bell Buckhead West, located at the corner of Howell Mill Road and Downwood Circle, an address at Bell Buckhead West places you just minutes from everywhere you want to be. Whether you’re enjoying the stunning city views from our rooftop deck, working out in our state-of-the-art fitness center and yoga studio, relaxing by the serene swimming pool or grilling out with friends, we’ve got every detail covered.