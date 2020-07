Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed elevator parking pool gym pet friendly bbq/grill cc payments clubhouse courtyard dog park e-payments internet access lobby package receiving trash valet

Take a self-guided tour today or connect with us for a virtual tour. Cottonwood Westside apartments in Atlanta, GA, are modern with desirable features that make residents proud to call our community home. We offer a wide variety of studio, one, and two-bedroom floorplans, each containing conveniences that make life in apartments enjoyable. Spacious kitchens are equipped with stainless-steel appliances, and the open layouts provide ample room for inspired delicious culinary creations. Stunning hardwood floors or gorgeous polished concreteand attractive ceramic tiles add tasteful,modern touches andamazing views of our city's skyline. Apartment homes feature washers and dryers, and most boast walk-in closets.