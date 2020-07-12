/
lenox
513 Apartments for rent in Lenox, Atlanta, GA
64 Units Available
Phipps Place
3460 Kingsboro Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,704
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
1277 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,649
1582 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Phipps Place in Atlanta. View photos, descriptions and more!
85 Units Available
AMLI Lenox
3478 Lakeside Drive Northeast, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,656
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,448
1308 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,894
1916 sqft
AMLI Lenox is ideally situated in Atlantas premier shopping and dining district. Our Lenox apartments are walking distance from Phipps Plaza, Lenox Mall and the Buckhead Financial district, and uniquely located next to Marie Sims Park.
20 Units Available
AMLI 3464
3464 Roxboro Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,733
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,716
1436 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,212
2022 sqft
Recently renovated. In-unit laundry. Granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Residents have access to swimming pool, fitness center, business center and media room. Dog park on location. Car charging station.
22 Units Available
AMLI Buckhead
3450 Roxboro Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,469
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,056
1313 sqft
Green community. Super sleek apartments with solar shades and wine storage. High ceilings. Resort-style pool and Starbucks coffee bar on site. Rooftop deck with movie screen. Near Marie Sims Park.
20 Units Available
Buckhead 960
960 E Paces Ferry Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,209
666 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,496
995 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,721
1177 sqft
Studios and 1-2 bedroom apartments in Atlanta's upscale Buckhead neighborhood Close to bars and restaurants. Stainless steel appliances, air conditioning and walk-in closets. Lobby, dog park and fire pit. Just minutes from GA 400.
116 Units Available
Icon Buckhead
3379 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,929
655 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,357
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1248 sqft
The 35-story Icon Buckhead project will consist of 363 luxury apartments with street-level retail. Construction commenced 2Q17, and the first units are expected to deliver 1Q19.
38 Units Available
Kingsboro
3443 Kingsboro Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,635
996 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1347 sqft
Luxury Living, Steps From Buckhead Atlanta's Best Shops. Located in the desirable Buckhead neighborhood, Kingsboro Apartments offers the ultimate in walkability and stylish comfort.
1 Unit Available
3475 Oak Valley Road NE Unit 980
3475 Oak Valley Road Northeast, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1209 sqft
COMING SOON!! NOW PRELEASING !! - 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Condo in the Heart of Buckhead !! Restaurants, Lenox & Phipps Malls, Upscale Business and Shopping District ! 30 Story Condominium, Offers the Most Elegant Lifestyle and Amenities...
1 Unit Available
3481 Lakeside Drive NE
3481 Lakeside Drive Northeast, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1230 sqft
Amazing Buckhead Condo with gorgeous views, 2 assigned parking spaces, 3 balconies and totally renovated! Upgraded kitchen features custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and marble countertops.
Results within 1 mile of Lenox
16 Units Available
Atler at Brookhaven
3833 Peachtree Road, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,349
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1275 sqft
Lenox Square, Phipps Plaza, and Brookhaven MARTA Station are near this property. Community amenities include an on-site yoga studio, fitness center, and swimming pool. Apartments feature hardwood flooring and walk-in closets. Wheelchair-accessible rooms are available.
32 Units Available
Gramercy At Buckhead
3315 Roswell Rd, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,190
643 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,310
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1127 sqft
Close to I-85 and just minutes from shopping at Phipps Plaza and Lenox Square Mall. Residents have full access to gym, hot tub, pool and internet cafe. Units include granite countertops and hardwood floors.
34 Units Available
The Bryant at Buckhead Village
400 Pharr Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,277
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,528
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,305
1224 sqft
Located in Buckhead Village, a popular location for shopping and dining. 1-2 bedroom residences featuring gourmet kitchens, spacious bedrooms and spa-like bathrooms. Labyrinth garden and 24-hour fitness center located in the community.
40 Units Available
The Residence Buckhead Atlanta
297 East Paces Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,410
692 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,555
899 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,338
1492 sqft
Situated yards from Highway 141 and adjacent to The Shops Buckhead Atlanta. Apartments include in-unit laundry, a patio or balcony and a dishwasher. Community offers a pool, a pleasant courtyard and a pool table.
118 Units Available
The Huntley
1000 Park Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,999
912 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1712 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,160
2310 sqft
Prime location in the Buckhead neighborhood, units have stunning views, wood floors, large windows and lots of light. Complex has an elevated Sky Lounge, exclusive resident programs and is pet-friendly.
24 Units Available
Axial Buckhead
3432 Piedmont Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,299
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,669
1210 sqft
Found just off highway 400, these units put residents in the middle of it all, enjoying luxury and comfort. Full kitchens complete with subway tile backsplash, over nine-foot ceilings, washers and dryers, and parking.
21 Units Available
Cyan on Peachtree
3380 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,418
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,559
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,646
1017 sqft
Just south of 400 and I-2, this development offers 1- to 3-bedroom units that include amenities like in-unit laundry, dishwashers, ranges, refrigerators, stainless steel appliances and more. The community is pet-friendly and offers a clubhouse.
46 Units Available
Hanover Buckhead Village
3150 Roswell Rd NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,506
661 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,661
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,957
1407 sqft
Next to the historic Buckhead Theater. On-site amenities are numerous and include a TechnoGym, spa-inspired bathrooms, and a resort-like pool with an outdoor grilling area. Spacious interiors with modern fixtures provided.
20 Units Available
Camden Buckhead Square
3097 Maple Dr NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,459
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,089
1106 sqft
Recently renovated apartments feature granite counters, hardwood floors, fireplaces and stainless steel kitchen appliances. Residents enjoy a swimming pool, yoga studio, gym and secure garage with an electric car charging station.
14 Units Available
Camden Phipps
700 Phipps Blvd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,309
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1306 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just across the street from classy Phipps Plaza and Lenox Mall. Apartment community with 24-hour gym, outdoor entertainment and grill. Gorgeous units with bay windows, built-in bookshelves and modern finishes.
10 Units Available
Aspire Lenox Park
1050 Lenox Park Blvd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,602
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,451
1319 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,110
1794 sqft
Deluxe 1-3 bedroom apartments feature granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Clubhouse, gym, pool and hot tub all on site. Property is located close to both I-85 and GA 400.
10 Units Available
Alexan Buckhead Village
361 Pharr Road Northeast, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,416
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,932
1204 sqft
Brand-new apartment community in fashionable Buckhead featuring social spaces, a gym and a yoga room. The one- and two-bedroom pet-friendly homes boast keyless entry, wood-like flooring, NEST thermostats and spacious closets.
98 Units Available
The Ashley
530 E Paces Ferry Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,509
606 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,557
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
1254 sqft
Located amidst the prestigious Buckhead neighborhood, within walking distance to the latest trends in shopping, dining and entertainment, our community will boast the finest in amenities and interiors to appeal to the most discriminating renter.
40 Units Available
Cortland at Phipps
707 Park Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,121
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,283
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,717
1181 sqft
Community amenities include stunning resident lounge, onsite wellness studio, and pool with cabanas. Units feature kitchens with granite, steel, and elegant design. Located with easy access to GA 400 and major interstates.
229 Units Available
Gentry
3172 Roswell Road, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,490
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,581
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,430
1178 sqft
Equal parts soft and strong, sophisticated and confident, Gentry brings a new level of prestige to the illustrious Buckhead neighborhood.
