323 Logan Street SE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

This Classic Bungalow is in a Great Walking Location-Just a Few Blocks to Memorial/Glenwood/Grant Park Area Restaurants, Retail & Watering Holes and Convenient to Downtown. Well Maintained w/Open Floor Plan, Original Details, Beautiful Center Fireplace Between the Living & Dining Rooms. Large Kitchen w/Exposed Brick Floors, Spacious Bedrooms, One a Master w/ensuite Bath, both w/Decorative Fireplaces. Bonus Office Nook. Heart Pine Floors, Custom Plantation Shutters. New Interior Paint & Carpet. Rear Deck Overlooks Fenced Backyard. Off Street Parking.