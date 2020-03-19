All apartments in Atlanta
323 Logan Street SE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

323 Logan Street SE

323 Logan Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

323 Logan Street Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30312
Grant Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
This Classic Bungalow is in a Great Walking Location-Just a Few Blocks to Memorial/Glenwood/Grant Park Area Restaurants, Retail & Watering Holes and Convenient to Downtown. Well Maintained w/Open Floor Plan, Original Details, Beautiful Center Fireplace Between the Living & Dining Rooms. Large Kitchen w/Exposed Brick Floors, Spacious Bedrooms, One a Master w/ensuite Bath, both w/Decorative Fireplaces. Bonus Office Nook. Heart Pine Floors, Custom Plantation Shutters. New Interior Paint & Carpet. Rear Deck Overlooks Fenced Backyard. Off Street Parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 323 Logan Street SE have any available units?
323 Logan Street SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 323 Logan Street SE have?
Some of 323 Logan Street SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 323 Logan Street SE currently offering any rent specials?
323 Logan Street SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 323 Logan Street SE pet-friendly?
No, 323 Logan Street SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 323 Logan Street SE offer parking?
Yes, 323 Logan Street SE offers parking.
Does 323 Logan Street SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 323 Logan Street SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 323 Logan Street SE have a pool?
No, 323 Logan Street SE does not have a pool.
Does 323 Logan Street SE have accessible units?
No, 323 Logan Street SE does not have accessible units.
Does 323 Logan Street SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 323 Logan Street SE has units with dishwashers.
