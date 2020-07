Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher furnished bathtub extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities yoga cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking 24hr gym 24hr maintenance bike storage business center car charging cc payments concierge courtyard e-payments google fiber green community guest parking guest suite key fob access lobby nest technology online portal package receiving smoke-free community trash valet

Seeking A Flat On The BeltLine?Wherever you go, the sky-kissing, tall brick tower at Ponce City Market is your beacon for finding your apartment at the Flats at Ponce City Market. Following a years-in-the-making, dramatic revamp, the landmark Sears building is preserved, wholly-renovated, and full of life again. Live upstairs in the Flats at Ponce City Market, and youre connected to the best neighborhoods, offices, retail, and cultural scenery in the city. Hop a lift to your own lofty flat with tall, steel-frame windows, Euro-style fittings, and treetop views. Attend a yoga class in a refashioned rail shed. Pedal to cafes and shopping. Catch farmers markets, festivals, and art shows. FLATS APARTMENTS ARE AVAILABLE AND MOVE-IN READY, RIGHT ON THE ATLANTA BELTLINE, ACROSS FROM THE HISTORIC FOURTH WARD PARK