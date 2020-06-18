Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry carpet extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit gym pool internet access cats allowed dogs allowed elevator garage parking pet friendly alarm system bbq/grill car wash area courtyard yoga

We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Amazing amenities, in a convenient location, make this a perfect choice to call home. Perfectly located in Brookhaven, just moments from Buckhead and Midtown, Avana Uptown breathes a seamless balance of convenience, comfort and style. With one and two bedroom residences boasting the highquality finishes, expansive layouts, and modern amenities, our Atlanta apartments are sure to provide the floor plan that best fits your everyday needs. Within our gorgeous community, you will be able to enjoy some amazing amenities. When you are ready to disconnect, grab your towel and lounge by the saltwater pool, find your inner peace at our Zen garden or work off everyday stresses at the state of the art gym. If your idea of relaxing is amongst family and friends, host dinner under the stars it the outdoor kitchen and enjoy a fire at the fire pit. Rest assured, ...