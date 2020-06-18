All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:09 AM

Avana Uptown

2910 Clairmont Rd NE · (858) 914-2249
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2910 Clairmont Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30329
Buford Highway

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2124 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,284

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

Unit 2121 · Avail. now

$1,306

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 866 sqft

Unit 2325 · Avail. now

$1,313

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

See 8+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1304 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,581

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1310 sqft

Unit 1105 · Avail. Jul 19

$1,643

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1165 sqft

Unit 1112 · Avail. Sep 17

$1,676

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1256 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Avana Uptown.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
pool
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
garage
parking
pet friendly
alarm system
bbq/grill
car wash area
courtyard
yoga
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Amazing amenities, in a convenient location, make this a perfect choice to call home. Perfectly located in Brookhaven, just moments from Buckhead and Midtown, Avana Uptown breathes a seamless balance of convenience, comfort and style. With one and two bedroom residences boasting the highquality finishes, expansive layouts, and modern amenities, our Atlanta apartments are sure to provide the floor plan that best fits your everyday needs. Within our gorgeous community, you will be able to enjoy some amazing amenities. When you are ready to disconnect, grab your towel and lounge by the saltwater pool, find your inner peace at our Zen garden or work off everyday stresses at the state of the art gym. If your idea of relaxing is amongst family and friends, host dinner under the stars it the outdoor kitchen and enjoy a fire at the fire pit. Rest assured, ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $85 per applicant
Deposit: $150 - 1 month's rent
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Parking Garage: $150 one time fee, $75/month, and $75 one time fee for remote.
Storage Details: $50/month: Storage Unit

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Avana Uptown have any available units?
Avana Uptown has 17 units available starting at $1,284 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does Avana Uptown have?
Some of Avana Uptown's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Avana Uptown currently offering any rent specials?
Avana Uptown is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Avana Uptown pet-friendly?
Yes, Avana Uptown is pet friendly.
Does Avana Uptown offer parking?
Yes, Avana Uptown offers parking.
Does Avana Uptown have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Avana Uptown offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Avana Uptown have a pool?
Yes, Avana Uptown has a pool.
Does Avana Uptown have accessible units?
No, Avana Uptown does not have accessible units.
Does Avana Uptown have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Avana Uptown has units with dishwashers.
