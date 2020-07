Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup oven range Property Amenities business center clubhouse courtyard elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage garage package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly dog park hot tub internet access

Located minutes from Downtown and Midtown Atlanta and on the Beltline - Highland Walk is nestled in the urban community of Old Fourth Ward/ Inman Park/Virginia Highland - Highland Walk appeals to a vibrant in town community of residents who live near work and understand the day doesn't end at 5pm. Highland Walk offers unsurpassed accommodations in one of Atlanta's most desirable neighborhoods. As an inviting mid-rise community, with skyline views and hardwood floors, we offer such conveniences as a neighborhood pub, sushi restaurant, frozen yogurt shop and dry cleaner on-site.