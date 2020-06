Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Gorgeous townhome surrounded by the best that Atlanta has to offer. Located between Buckhead and Midtown, minutes from shopping, restaurants, interstate and downtown. Private wooded trail from community straight to the Northside Beltline trail. Very private roommate floor plan, each bedroom on its own floor with full en-suite bathroom. Unit comes with washer/dryer. Fresh paint throughout and freshly deep cleaned carpet.