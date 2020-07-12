/
brookwood
545 Apartments for rent in Brookwood, Atlanta, GA
Verified
1 of 40
39 Units Available
The Row at Twenty Sixth
225 26th St NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,214
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,294
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1114 sqft
Luxury interiors with modern design finishes such as unique hardwood floors and a fireplace. Pet-friendly community located just off I-75 that offers relaxing amenities. Enjoy a pool, tennis court, dog grooming area and more.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
31 Units Available
Camden Brookwood
147 26th St NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,349
677 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,309
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,569
1165 sqft
Excellent apartments with custom details, including contemporary interiors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and concrete ceilings. Pet-friendly community. Conveniently located near the Atlanta Beltline and close to the best dining and entertainment in Atlanta.
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Arya Peachtree
1777 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
Arya Peachtree
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
225 26th street nw
225 26th Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,316
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Row at Twentyth Sixth
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
140 Alden Ave - Apt 402
140 Alden Avenue Northwest, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
888 sqft
Perfect Cityscape View! Midtown Location in Gated Community. - Perfect Cityscape View! Midtown Location in Gated Community. 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo in Sought After Midtown! Enjoy the Perfect View of the Skyline From Your Master, Balcony or Kitchen.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
130 NW 26th St
130 26th St NW, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1150 sqft
You'll love this unit that's walking distance to the Beltline and close to Atlantic Station, GA Tech, shops, and restaurants.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
71 Standish Avenue NW
71 Standish Avenue Northwest, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$4,950
1900 sqft
Step into this completed renovated bungalow featuring high-quality furnishings, tons of natural light and located in the heart of Atlanta. It will feel like home the minute you walk in.
Results within 1 mile of Brookwood
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
30 Units Available
Steelworks Atlanta
1220 Mecaslin St NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,387
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,962
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,105
1482 sqft
Luxury modern floor plans with glass tile backsplash, vinyl plank flooring and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include resort-style pool, fire pits and outdoor grilling area.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
13 Units Available
Radius West Midtown
464 Bishop St NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,275
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
1219 sqft
Redefine your expectations! Featuring designer floor finishes, granite kitchen and bathroom countertops, and beautiful custom cabinetry, and walking distance to Westside, come and experience true luxury.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
11 Units Available
Arts Center Tower
1270 W Peachtree St NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,270
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,838
1024 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments in northern Atlanta featuring gym, pool and great city views. Modern apartments have own laundry and hardwood floors. Woodruff Arts Center and transit station are just across the street.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
22 Units Available
Alexander at The District
1750 Commerce Dr NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,271
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,998
1132 sqft
Luxury living in West Midtown with easy access to I-75. Walk-in closets and extra storage, in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Community amenities include courtyard, billiards, coffee bar and game room. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
15 Units Available
Berkeley Heights
1700 Northside Dr NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,130
624 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,360
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1224 sqft
Located in the thriving Westside district. Close to transportation links, such as I-75 and Midtown MARTA Station. Apartments feature fully equipped kitchens and ceramic tiled bathrooms. On-site rooftop Wi-Fi cafe with skyline views.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
11 Units Available
Sterling Collier Hills
1760 Northside Dr NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,185
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,263
897 sqft
Upgraded apartment units showcase plank hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and black kitchen cabinetry. A community pool and grilling area access are also provided to residents.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
21 Units Available
Peachtree Park Apartments
1000 Peachtree Park Dr NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,208
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
1081 sqft
Cozy homes with a fireplace and extra storage. Enjoy concierge services, two swimming pools and a fitness center on site. Close to Piedmont Park. Easy access to I-85.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 07:00pm
9 Units Available
CoHo
177 N Colonial Homes Circle, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1125 sqft
Two-bedroom units available in the heart of Atlanta, between Midland and Buckhead. Minutes away from restaurants and shopping. Sleek stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:06pm
28 Units Available
The Monroe
222 Colonial Homes Dr NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,065
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,030
1342 sqft
Close to Georgia Institute of Technology and Atlanta Botanical Garden. Floor plans feature balconies with skyline views. On-site amenities include an athletic club with yoga spa and a rooftop club room with golf course views.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
15 Units Available
The Atlantic Loring Heights
300 Deering Rd NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,099
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,412
1050 sqft
Luxury midtown apartments in quiet complex located right by the I-75 for freeway access. Spacious properties feature patio, laundry, air-con, fireplace, walk-in closets, stacked kitchens with granite counters and more.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated July 12 at 06:11pm
$
27 Units Available
AMLI Arts Center
1240 West Peachtree Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,433
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,009
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1267 sqft
Two bedroom apartments available for immediate move in! Perfect for couples and friends.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:25pm
$
57 Units Available
The Local on 14th
455 14th St NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,350
615 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,420
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
1080 sqft
1-3 bedroom units with modern aesthetic. Near Highways 19 and 41 and Georgia Tech campus. Clubhouse on site with 24-hour gym, swimming pool and yoga classes. Cats and dogs welcome.
Verified
1 of 63
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
$
89 Units Available
Ascent Midtown
1400 West Peachtree Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,584
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,941
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
1083 sqft
We are now offering in-person & LIVE virtual tours by appointment! Book your curated tour experience today. Lease online & receive 2 month's rent FREE. Inquire today for more information. Experience Ascent Midtown from the Comfort of Your Home.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
26 Units Available
Venue Brookwood
2144 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,645
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,121
1360 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1643 sqft
Smoke-free, furnished units with granite counters, hardwood floors and private balconies. Community offers 24-hour gym and yoga studio. Outdoor pool with grills and fire pits. Secure garage and bike storage.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
11 Units Available
The Exchange
470 16th St NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,477
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1051 sqft
Apartments are located close to multiple freeways and bus routes. Lounge on your private patio or balcony. Get things accomplished in the business center or exercise in the state-of-the-art gym.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
39 Units Available
Skyhouse Midtown
1080 W Peachtree St NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,431
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,415
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,923
1002 sqft
Convenient central Midtown location. Rooftop pool, clubhouse and gym for tenants. Units have fireplaces and walk-in closets, in addition to granite countertops, dishwashers and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Pets welcome.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
26 Units Available
Seventeen West
391 17th St NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,342
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,674
1238 sqft
One and two-bedroom homes with high ceilings, walk-in closets, and granite countertops. This pet-friendly community offers resort-inspired swimming pools, multilevel parking, and a clubroom. Minutes away from downtown Atlanta.
