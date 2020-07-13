All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:48 PM

Park at the Marketplace

Open Now until 6pm
3725 Princeton Lakes Pkwy SW · (770) 249-4421
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3725 Princeton Lakes Pkwy SW, Atlanta, GA 30331
Princeton Lakes

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 09108 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,205

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 819 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 03007 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1176 sqft

Unit 07209 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,365

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1232 sqft

Unit 07010 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,525

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1232 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 02107 · Avail. Aug 25

$1,605

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1399 sqft

Unit 02108 · Avail. now

$1,605

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1399 sqft

Unit 02102 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,760

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1399 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Park at the Marketplace.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
dishwasher
hardwood floors
carpet
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
car charging
car wash area
clubhouse
coffee bar
internet cafe
dog park
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
media room
trash valet
e-payments
fire pit
hot tub
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour. If you elect to use our online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.*Park At The Marketplace offers luxury living in a beautiful setting that's right in the heart of endless options for dining, upscale shopping and entertainment. Nestled within the Camp Creek Marketplace, we are just minutes from restaurants, movie theaters and major retailers including Target, Marshall's, Lowe's and BJ's Wholesale Club.We offer a variety of 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes with luxury features including nine and ten-foot ceilings, beautiful crown molding, covered patios and balconies, large walk-in closets and a choice of color schemes. Community amenities include a resort-style swimming pool, state-of-the-art fitness center, on-site laundry facilities and an elegant clubhouse. See your new home today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 flat fee
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Park at the Marketplace have any available units?
Park at the Marketplace has 7 units available starting at $1,205 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does Park at the Marketplace have?
Some of Park at the Marketplace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Park at the Marketplace currently offering any rent specials?
Park at the Marketplace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Park at the Marketplace pet-friendly?
Yes, Park at the Marketplace is pet friendly.
Does Park at the Marketplace offer parking?
Yes, Park at the Marketplace offers parking.
Does Park at the Marketplace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Park at the Marketplace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Park at the Marketplace have a pool?
Yes, Park at the Marketplace has a pool.
Does Park at the Marketplace have accessible units?
No, Park at the Marketplace does not have accessible units.
Does Park at the Marketplace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Park at the Marketplace has units with dishwashers.
