Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel dishwasher hardwood floors carpet microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center car charging car wash area clubhouse coffee bar internet cafe dog park 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access media room trash valet e-payments fire pit hot tub

*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour. If you elect to use our online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.*Park At The Marketplace offers luxury living in a beautiful setting that's right in the heart of endless options for dining, upscale shopping and entertainment. Nestled within the Camp Creek Marketplace, we are just minutes from restaurants, movie theaters and major retailers including Target, Marshall's, Lowe's and BJ's Wholesale Club.We offer a variety of 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes with luxury features including nine and ten-foot ceilings, beautiful crown molding, covered patios and balconies, large walk-in closets and a choice of color schemes. Community amenities include a resort-style swimming pool, state-of-the-art fitness center, on-site laundry facilities and an elegant clubhouse. See your new home today!