Amenities

We offer a variety of tour options including virtual and self guided tours. Mezzo Apartment Homes are smoke free and located in the South Buckhead neighborhood of Atlanta, GA 30309 just north of Midtown. Exclusive, high rise apartment community with luxury amenities including a heated swimming pool, fitness center, eucalyptus steam room, dry sauna, club room with catering kitchen, conference room and billiards. Apartment homes feature wood flooring, floor to ceiling windows, Viking stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Smart home technology including locks and thermostat available! Close to shopping and dining of Buckhead with easy access to I 75 and I 85. Guarantors welcome!