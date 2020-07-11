All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:51 PM

Mezzo Apartment Homes

2171 Peachtree Road NW · (404) 495-3717
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2171 Peachtree Road NW, Atlanta, GA 30309
Peachtree Hills

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1505 · Avail. Sep 27

$2,559

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1306 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 801 · Avail. Aug 16

$2,739

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1708 sqft

Unit 1404 · Avail. Aug 30

$2,934

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1708 sqft

Unit 1602 · Avail. Sep 20

$3,084

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1509 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Mezzo Apartment Homes.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
conference room
clubhouse
24hr concierge
courtyard
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
sauna
dog park
valet service
We offer a variety of tour options including virtual and self guided tours. Mezzo Apartment Homes are smoke free and located in the South Buckhead neighborhood of Atlanta, GA 30309 just north of Midtown. Exclusive, high rise apartment community with luxury amenities including a heated swimming pool, fitness center, eucalyptus steam room, dry sauna, club room with catering kitchen, conference room and billiards. Apartment homes feature wood flooring, floor to ceiling windows, Viking stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Smart home technology including locks and thermostat available! Close to shopping and dining of Buckhead with easy access to I 75 and I 85. Guarantors welcome! BY PROVIDING YOUR PHONE NUMBER, YOU CONSENT TO RECEIVE TEXT MESSAGES. Must be 18 or older to participate in Aimco text messaging information and appointments. You may only enter the program with a mobile number that is registered to you. Message and data rates apply. The program is governed by Aimco Text Messaging Terms and Conditions provided at AimcoTextTerms.com, Aimco Text Messaging Privacy Policy provided at AimcoTextPrivacy.com and Aimco General Privacy Policy provided at AimcoPrivacy.com. Text STOP to receive stop receiving text message reminders or HELP for assistance.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-16 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $500-$1000
Move-in Fees: $300 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $30
restrictions: Our pet-friendly apartments and townhomes welcome most breeds of dogs. However, because certain dogs do not thrive in a community environment, we cannot accommodate the following breeds, dogs resembling these breeds, or mixes of these breeds: Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Husky, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler and Wolf Hybrid.
Parking Details: Garage lot, assigned: $50/month. Assigned parking is available in our underground, 3-level parking garage. None, assigned: $150/month. Premier reserved spaces are available fpr purchase in the parking garage. None, assigned: $40/month. 25 storage closets available for rent ranging from $40-$100 per month.
Storage Details: sizes vary: $40-100/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Mezzo Apartment Homes have any available units?
Mezzo Apartment Homes has 5 units available starting at $2,559 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does Mezzo Apartment Homes have?
Some of Mezzo Apartment Homes's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Mezzo Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Mezzo Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Mezzo Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Mezzo Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Mezzo Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Mezzo Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Mezzo Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
No, Mezzo Apartment Homes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Mezzo Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, Mezzo Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does Mezzo Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, Mezzo Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does Mezzo Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Mezzo Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.
