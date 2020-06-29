All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:11 PM

AMLI Lindbergh

Open Now until 6pm
2400 Parkland Dr NE · (404) 491-7548
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Savings
Now Offering Virtual, Self-Guided & Private Tours! --- Lease Today and Receive 6 Weeks Free! Ask for Details. Exp 7/31/20.
Location

2400 Parkland Dr NE, Atlanta, GA 30324
Lindbergh - Morosgo

Price and availability

VERIFIED 44 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 312 · Avail. Aug 25

$1,220

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 702 sqft

Unit 106 · Avail. now

$1,230

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 702 sqft

Unit 372 · Avail. now

$1,264

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 772 sqft

See 6+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 354 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,631

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1072 sqft

Unit 256 · Avail. now

$1,631

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1072 sqft

Unit 227 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,673

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1138 sqft

See 9+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 339 · Avail. Aug 11

$2,108

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1353 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from AMLI Lindbergh.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
internet cafe
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
dogs allowed
cats allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
dog park
fire pit
green community
hot tub
lobby
AMLI Lindbergh provides hip 1 bedroom, 2 bedroom and 3 bedroom apartments that are just steps from great shopping, a growing restaurant scene and beautiful neighborhood parks. Our luxury apartments are centrally located between Midtown and Buckhead. The Lindbergh MARTA Station is only a few blocks away, connecting our apartment residents to Hartsfield Jackson International Airport, Downtown Atlanta and many other destinations. The possibilities are endless with easy access to GA-400 and I-85. We offer outstanding amenities like a resort-style swimming pool; fully-equipped fitness center; resident business center; internet caf; clubhouse with kitchen, outdoor fireplace, picnic areas with grills; relaxing resident lounge; and beautiful courtyards. Our community also boasts controlled access, private parking deck, elevators, and we are a pet-friendly community. With spacious and open 1 bedroom, 2 bedroom and 3 bedroom apartments, AMLI Lindbergh features luxury amenities including gourmet chef's kitchens with designer wood cabinets and granite countertops; sleek black or stainless appliances; hardwood floors; washers and dryers; walk-in closets; garden tubs; private patios or balconies; beautiful views of the Buckhead neighborhood; and so much more. Residents love coming home to our exceptional customer service and worry-free living.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $100 per applicant
Deposit: $50
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $50 per pet
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Reserved lot: $40/month.
Storage Details: Storage units (sizes vary): $25-90/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does AMLI Lindbergh have any available units?
AMLI Lindbergh has 22 units available starting at $1,220 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does AMLI Lindbergh have?
Some of AMLI Lindbergh's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is AMLI Lindbergh currently offering any rent specials?
AMLI Lindbergh is offering the following rent specials: Now Offering Virtual, Self-Guided & Private Tours! --- Lease Today and Receive 6 Weeks Free! Ask for Details. Exp 7/31/20.
Is AMLI Lindbergh pet-friendly?
Yes, AMLI Lindbergh is pet friendly.
Does AMLI Lindbergh offer parking?
Yes, AMLI Lindbergh offers parking.
Does AMLI Lindbergh have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, AMLI Lindbergh offers units with in unit laundry.
Does AMLI Lindbergh have a pool?
Yes, AMLI Lindbergh has a pool.
Does AMLI Lindbergh have accessible units?
No, AMLI Lindbergh does not have accessible units.
Does AMLI Lindbergh have units with dishwashers?
Yes, AMLI Lindbergh has units with dishwashers.
