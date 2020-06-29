Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range Property Amenities business center clubhouse courtyard internet cafe elevator 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill internet access dogs allowed cats allowed on-site laundry pet friendly dog park fire pit green community hot tub lobby

AMLI Lindbergh provides hip 1 bedroom, 2 bedroom and 3 bedroom apartments that are just steps from great shopping, a growing restaurant scene and beautiful neighborhood parks. Our luxury apartments are centrally located between Midtown and Buckhead. The Lindbergh MARTA Station is only a few blocks away, connecting our apartment residents to Hartsfield Jackson International Airport, Downtown Atlanta and many other destinations. The possibilities are endless with easy access to GA-400 and I-85. We offer outstanding amenities like a resort-style swimming pool; fully-equipped fitness center; resident business center; internet caf; clubhouse with kitchen, outdoor fireplace, picnic areas with grills; relaxing resident lounge; and beautiful courtyards. Our community also boasts controlled access, private parking deck, elevators, and we are a pet-friendly community. With spacious and open 1 bedroom, 2 bedroom and 3 bedroom apartments, AMLI Lindbergh features luxury amenities including gourmet chef's kitchens with designer wood cabinets and granite countertops; sleek black or stainless appliances; hardwood floors; washers and dryers; walk-in closets; garden tubs; private patios or balconies; beautiful views of the Buckhead neighborhood; and so much more. Residents love coming home to our exceptional customer service and worry-free living.