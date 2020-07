Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Short-term or Long-term fully furnished rental unit in Kirkwood. All utilities and cable are included. Beautiful historic bungalow with fantastic front porch and plenty of space for entertaining. Hardwood floors, granite counter tops in kitchen and high ceilings make this a perfect space. Home is located within walking distance of park and several restaurants.