Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym green community parking pool bike storage garage cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator pet friendly 24hr maintenance alarm system bbq/grill bocce court car charging cc payments coffee bar dog park e-payments fire pit guest parking guest suite hot tub internet access internet cafe key fob access lobby online portal package receiving smoke-free community

92 West Paces is located on prestigious West Paces Ferry Road in the heart of Buckhead, Atlanta’s uptown district. Buckhead is often referred to as the “Beverly Hills of the South” because of it’s world class shopping and restaurants. With an excellent walk score in the 90s, 92 West Paces is steps away from all the city has to offer.



Adjacent to 92 West Paces, The five star St. Regis Hotel offers an exclusive privilege of discounted room rates to our Residents for their guests. Across the street, Whole Foods provides free delivery service to 92 West Paces.