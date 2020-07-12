585 Apartments for rent in Kirkwood, Atlanta, GA

/
The Kirkwood
71 Howard Street Southeast, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,371
886 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,796
1329 sqft
Blending an urban lifestyle with small-town vibes, The Kirkwood is a Brand New Midrise Apartment Community in Atlanta, GA. Ideally located, on Howard Street, our luxury apartments in Atlanta are here to offer you the life you always wanted.
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1566 Alder Court SE
1566 Alder Court Southeast, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1789 sqft
Nice ranch in Decatur! - Create lasting memories in this charming home! From the moment you walk through the front door, you'll fall in love with the rich hardwood flooring and fire place.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1549 Stone Gate Lane SE
1549 Stone Gate Ln SE, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
702 sqft
Charming 2 bedroom 1 bath cottage style condominium in gated community in Kirkwood just a couple minutes from Interstate 20 and five minutes from heart of Kirkwood. Living area has cathedral ceilings which give the unit a bigger feel.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1760 Memorial
1760 Memorial Drive Southeast, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
708 sqft
MOVE-IN SPECIAL! Receive $250 OFF your first full month's rent after move-in! Hurry - Promotion expires July 31st, 2020. Contact our leasing office M-F from 8 am until 4 pm by visiting our website at www.1760memorial.com.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
99 Norwood Avenue NE
99 Norwood Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
825 sqft
Super cool duplex in heart of Kirkwood. 1 block from Kirkwood Village. Huge back yard, all hardwood floors, updated kitchen and bath. Walk across the street to Bessie Branham park!! Great location....Great Unit.
1 of 45
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
305 Sisson Avenue NE
305 Sisson Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
981 sqft
Hot Hot Hot Kirkwood Neighborhood, Hip & Sunny Bungalow on great street, close to all that Kirkwood and Decatur have to offer. 2 BR / 1 BA with separate Living Room and Dining Room.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
82 Rogers Street SE
82 Rogers Street Southeast, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1808 sqft
This charming home is nestled on Rogers Street, a quiet cul-de-sac in the vibrant neighborhood of Kirkwood. The lush, expansive back garden winds its way up to a plateau with fire pit and private area.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
27 Lakeview Dr
27 Lakeview Drive Northeast, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
950 sqft
Charming triplex (3 completely separate apartments) on one of Kirkwood's most desired streets. Walk to restaurants, park & Kirkwood's most desired streets. Walk to restaurants, parks & Kirkwood & Oakhurst shops.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
211 Winter Avenue NE
211 Winter Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1605 sqft
Charming Classic Craftsman Bungalow in incredible location. Wood picket fence welcomes you and surrounds the lovingly landscaped front yard. Inside you'll find 10.5' ceilings, hardwood floors, large windows and charming touches.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
38 Units Available
Spoke
1450 La France St NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,194
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,196
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1127 sqft
Luxurious studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments in the heart of Edgewood close to the Edgewood-Candler Park MARTA rail station. Units feature open floor plans with modern kitchens and fixtures.
Verified
1 of 84
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
22 Units Available
Station R
144 Moreland Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,220
635 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,390
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1132 sqft
Along Route 23, studio, one- and two-bedroom urban apartment units are pet-friendly with spacious floor plans. This green community features amenities including a gym, courtyard, fire pit and pool.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
3 Units Available
Alexan EAV
1205 Metropolitan Ave SE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,450
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1185 sqft
Wonderful community with gardens, outdoor swimming pool and extravagant common areas. Apartments have in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and granite counters. Private patio or balcony. Quick access to I-20.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
$
7 Units Available
Broadway East
1930 Flat Shoals Rd SE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,009
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
1146 sqft
Located near the Botanical Gardens, Atlanta Aquarium and the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Luxurious interiors with French doors, hardwood floors and open floor plans. In-home washers and dryers provided. Contemporary finishes.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:14pm
1 Unit Available
1209 Memorial Drive
1209 Memorial Drive Southeast, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
Located near the Reynoldstown/Edgewood neighborhood, 1209 gives you swift access to the Beltline which is great for biking and walking.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 07:41pm
1 Unit Available
1876 Flat Shoals Road Southeast
1876 Flat Shoals Road Southeast, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1409 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Beware of Scams: We do NOT advertise our properties on Craigslist. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 07:41pm
1 Unit Available
1318 Ormewood Avenue Southeast
1318 Ormewood Avenue Southeast, Atlanta, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1495 sqft
Walk through video >https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j56uEfjEuco - Large East Atlanta Charmer - Historic home, Start of record company - Walking distance to East Atlanta Village Bars and Restaurants.
1 of 19
Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
332 Nelms Avenue Northeast
332 Nelms Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
905 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Charming 2 Bedroom 1-bathroom home for rent! This home features hardwood floors and has off-street parking (driveway).
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1896 Grandview Circle
1896 Grandview Circle Southeast, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1280 sqft
Atlanta/East Lake Home For Rent, 3 Bdrm, 1 Bath by Atlanta Property Management Company -Platinum Property Management - Cute East Lake Bungalow Home For Rent. 4-Sided Brick. Great location! Hardwood Floors throughout, 3 Bedrooms and 1 Bath.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
364 Josephine Street NE
364 Josephine Street Northeast, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1137 sqft
Cute cottage with newly renovated kitchen and bathrooms. Living and dining room with decorative fireplaces. Master bedroom with private bath (shower only). Rocking chair front porch, back deck.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
307 Adair Street
307 Adair Street, Decatur, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1250 sqft
Welcome home. This freshly renovated gem sits in one of Decatur's best kept secrets. The Decatur Townhouses community is adjacent to Adair Park and walkable to Downtown Decatur, Oakhurst, Marta and more.
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1408 Oakview Rd
1408 Oakview Road, Decatur, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1522 sqft
Live TALL in this adorably spacious home in the heart of Oakhurst - just stroll to all your favorite shops and restaurants! Built in shelving surrounds the fireplace in the sun-filled living room.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1625 Cecile Ave
1625 Cecile Avenue Southeast, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1244 sqft
Beautifully Updated East Atlanta Bungalow! Curb Appeal and Convenience meet at this bright and airy home. Gorgeous Bamboo Flooring welcomes you into a sun-soaked Family Room with high ceilings.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 07:43pm
1 Unit Available
494 Parker Avenue
494 Parker Avenue Southeast, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1068 sqft
Charming Bungalow In Prominent East Lake Community! Welcome home to this alluring abode located directly across the street from the renowned East Lake Golf Course.
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
321 Clifton Road Northeast
321 Clifton Road Northeast, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
2249 sqft
321 Clifton Rd sits on the border of Candler Park and Lake Claire, two of Atlanta's greatest and most walkable neighborhoods.
