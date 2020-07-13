Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard elevator fire pit gym on-site laundry parking bike storage dogs allowed package receiving pet friendly cats allowed dog park bbq/grill lobby online portal

Telephone Factory began in the 1932 as an art deco phone factory constructed by Western Electric and was converted in 1996 into 68 unique, authentic and incomparable loft units suitable for live, work and play. Located in Poncey-Highland, with direct access to the Beltline , Telephone Factory Lofts offers residents a unique living experience. Choose from a variety of spacious studio and two-bedroom loft apartments in a historic building. You'll love the unique building features such as the exposed pipes and the open-concept floor plans. Each unit features renovated, modern amenities such as energy-efficient appliances as well as beautiful metal staircases. The homes offer private balconies or patios as well as washer and dryer hookups. Property amenities include bike racks, elevators and onsite recycling. In addition, Telephone Factory Lofts offers a rooftop deck where residents can take in the beautiful Atlanta views.