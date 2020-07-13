All apartments in Atlanta
Telephone Factory Lofts
Telephone Factory Lofts

828 Ralph McGill Blvd NE · (404) 620-2215
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

828 Ralph McGill Blvd NE, Atlanta, GA 30306
Poncey-Highland

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 209 · Avail. Aug 17

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 1050 sqft

Unit 203 · Avail. now

$2,625

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 1050 sqft

Unit 205 · Avail. Sep 7

$2,650

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 1050 sqft

See 3+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 301 · Avail. Jul 25

$3,020

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1040 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Telephone Factory Lofts.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
fire pit
gym
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
dogs allowed
package receiving
pet friendly
cats allowed
dog park
bbq/grill
lobby
online portal
Telephone Factory began in the 1932 as an art deco phone factory constructed by Western Electric and was converted in 1996 into 68 unique, authentic and incomparable loft units suitable for live, work and play. Located in Poncey-Highland, with direct access to the Beltline , Telephone Factory Lofts offers residents a unique living experience. Choose from a variety of spacious studio and two-bedroom loft apartments in a historic building. You'll love the unique building features such as the exposed pipes and the open-concept floor plans. Each unit features renovated, modern amenities such as energy-efficient appliances as well as beautiful metal staircases. The homes offer private balconies or patios as well as washer and dryer hookups. Property amenities include bike racks, elevators and onsite recycling. In addition, Telephone Factory Lofts offers a rooftop deck where residents can take in the beautiful Atlanta views.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Dogs
rent: $30/month per dog
Cats
fee: $300 per cat
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Telephone Factory Lofts have any available units?
Telephone Factory Lofts has 7 units available starting at $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does Telephone Factory Lofts have?
Some of Telephone Factory Lofts's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Telephone Factory Lofts currently offering any rent specials?
Telephone Factory Lofts is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Telephone Factory Lofts pet-friendly?
Yes, Telephone Factory Lofts is pet friendly.
Does Telephone Factory Lofts offer parking?
Yes, Telephone Factory Lofts offers parking.
Does Telephone Factory Lofts have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Telephone Factory Lofts offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Telephone Factory Lofts have a pool?
No, Telephone Factory Lofts does not have a pool.
Does Telephone Factory Lofts have accessible units?
No, Telephone Factory Lofts does not have accessible units.
Does Telephone Factory Lofts have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Telephone Factory Lofts has units with dishwashers.
