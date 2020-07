Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel bathtub ice maker oven range smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities accessible bocce court business center clubhouse coffee bar courtyard elevator 24hr gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill bike storage garage media room package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance alarm system car charging car wash area cc payments conference room dog grooming area e-payments fire pit guest parking internet access key fob access lobby new construction online portal shuffle board smoke-free community

Baseball has its own language. Heavy hitter. Out of the park. Triple play. At The Reserve at the Ballpark, located minutes from the Braves stadium, familiar baseball terms gain new meaning. The saltwater pool will make you want to go deep. The fitness center will make you want to find your swing. Our luxury apartment finishes and features make you feel like you have the home-field advantage every day. With our Vinings apartments, you'll always be on the winning team. Call and schedule a tour today!