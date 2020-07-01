1459 Macklone Street NE

Amenities
Fully furnished beautiful new construction in the heart of Edgewood, Modern Contemporary Design. Floors, roof and walls are made of concrete. Energy efficient, Low maintenance. Resistant to water, tornado, and fire. Open Floor Plan, huge roof deck, 2 exterior balconies. Thermal Pane windows, 3 Zone- HVAC. Hardwood throughout, high ceilings, light filled views, structural custom staircase, white quarts countertops, Spacious master suite W. huge master bath incl. free standing tub and walk-in closet. Fully equipped kitchen, washer and dryer are included.