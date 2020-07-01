All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:51 AM

1459 Macklone Street NE

1459 Macklone Street Northeast · (404) 702-1879
Location

1459 Macklone Street Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30307
Edgewood

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2438 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Fully furnished beautiful new construction in the heart of Edgewood, Modern Contemporary Design. Floors, roof and walls are made of concrete. Energy efficient, Low maintenance. Resistant to water, tornado, and fire. Open Floor Plan, huge roof deck, 2 exterior balconies. Thermal Pane windows, 3 Zone- HVAC. Hardwood throughout, high ceilings, light filled views, structural custom staircase, white quarts countertops, Spacious master suite W. huge master bath incl. free standing tub and walk-in closet. Fully equipped kitchen, washer and dryer are included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1459 Macklone Street NE have any available units?
1459 Macklone Street NE has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1459 Macklone Street NE have?
Some of 1459 Macklone Street NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1459 Macklone Street NE currently offering any rent specials?
1459 Macklone Street NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1459 Macklone Street NE pet-friendly?
No, 1459 Macklone Street NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1459 Macklone Street NE offer parking?
Yes, 1459 Macklone Street NE offers parking.
Does 1459 Macklone Street NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1459 Macklone Street NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1459 Macklone Street NE have a pool?
No, 1459 Macklone Street NE does not have a pool.
Does 1459 Macklone Street NE have accessible units?
No, 1459 Macklone Street NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1459 Macklone Street NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1459 Macklone Street NE has units with dishwashers.
