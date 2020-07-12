/
edgewood
592 Apartments for rent in Edgewood, Atlanta, GA
Spoke
1450 La France St NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,194
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,196
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1127 sqft
Luxurious studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments in the heart of Edgewood close to the Edgewood-Candler Park MARTA rail station. Units feature open floor plans with modern kitchens and fixtures.
1209 Memorial Drive
1209 Memorial Drive Southeast, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
Located near the Reynoldstown/Edgewood neighborhood, 1209 gives you swift access to the Beltline which is great for biking and walking.
100 Moreland Ave SE Apt H
100 Moreland Avenue Southeast, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1587 sqft
Ask us how to move with zero deposit. Some small dogs considered on a case by base basis.
274 Colebrook St NE
274 Colebrook St NE, Atlanta, GA
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
2692 sqft
Newly constructed, stunning 4 bed/3.5 bath home in convenient Lake Claire district of Atlanta.
1459 Macklone Street NE
1459 Macklone Street Northeast, Atlanta, GA
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2438 sqft
Fully furnished beautiful new construction in the heart of Edgewood, Modern Contemporary Design. Floors, roof and walls are made of concrete. Energy efficient, Low maintenance. Resistant to water, tornado, and fire.
1245 Caroline St. Unit 219
1245 Caroline Street Northeast, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
960 sqft
Caroline St. Lofts - RARE OPPORTUNITY - RARELY VACANT - FANTASTIC LOFT IN EDGEWOOD SHOPPING CENTER! WALKOUT YOUR DOOR TO SHOP, DINE, ETC.
63 Mortimer Street
63 Mortimer Street Southeast, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1112 sqft
Lovely 3 bedroom 1 bath home for rent in the hot and trendy Edgewood neighborhood of Atlanta! Kitchen has stained cabinetry, SS appliances and granite counter tops.
1446 Macklone Street NE
1446 Macklone Street Northeast, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1100 sqft
****BRAND NEW 2BR/2BA LISTING IN BEAUTIFUL EDGEWOOD!!!! AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN!!! HURRY, WON'T LAST LONG!!!**** - BRAND NEW LISTING!!!! BRAND NEW LISTING!!!!! BRAND NEW LISTING!!!!! This lovely NEWLY RENOVATED 2br/2ba home has a perfect
99 Hutchinson Street NE
99 Hutchinson Street Northeast, Atlanta, GA
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
4153 sqft
Use Navigation...Easy to find. House located in far right hand corner of sub-division.
1201 Hosea L Williams Drive Southeast
1201 Hosea L Williams Drive Southeast, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Perfect location. Close to transportation, Little 5 Points and 7 minutes from the Beltline. Edgewood shopping center is one street away. Private apartment in a fourplex with big backyard and all newly updated. Come make this place your home.
1258 Wylie St. SE
1258 Wylie Street Southeast, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
952 sqft
1258 Wylie St.
Elan Madison Yards
230 Bill Kennedy Way SE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,335
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,570
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1263 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour or schedule a self-guided or in-person tour today!Tons to explore. Plenty to come home to.
Telephone Factory Lofts
828 Ralph McGill Blvd NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$2,100
2132 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,020
1542 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Studio or 2-bedroom lofts are pet friendly with open-concept plans. Renovated kitchens, granite counters, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Historic building with beautiful Atlanta views from private balcony/patio. Easy access to Freedom Parkway. Walk to transit hub.
Station R
144 Moreland Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,220
635 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,390
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1132 sqft
Along Route 23, studio, one- and two-bedroom urban apartment units are pet-friendly with spacious floor plans. This green community features amenities including a gym, courtyard, fire pit and pool.
Enso
880 Glenwood Ave SE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,333
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,516
1154 sqft
Pet-friendly community near Glenwood Park. Units have fully equipped kitchens with stainless steel appliances and granite counters; garage parking and laundry facility on-site. Amenities include a pool, yoga studio and media room.
Alta Dairies
777 Memorial Drive Southeast, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,345
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,625
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,109
1247 sqft
At Alta Dairies, we know greatness when we see it. That’s why we took a beautiful vintage dairy plant built in 1945 and turned it into a multipurpose community in the heart of Atlanta, GA.
Alexan EAV
1205 Metropolitan Ave SE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,450
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1185 sqft
Wonderful community with gardens, outdoor swimming pool and extravagant common areas. Apartments have in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and granite counters. Private patio or balcony. Quick access to I-20.
The Kirkwood
71 Howard Street Southeast, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,371
886 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,796
1329 sqft
Blending an urban lifestyle with small-town vibes, The Kirkwood is a Brand New Midrise Apartment Community in Atlanta, GA. Ideally located, on Howard Street, our luxury apartments in Atlanta are here to offer you the life you always wanted.
North Highland Steel
240 N Highland Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,501
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,722
976 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,069
1258 sqft
Conveniently located in Inman Park on the Atlanta Beltline. Pet-friendly community has a swimming pool, gym, clubhouse and business center. In-unit laundry hookups, hardwood floors and spacious walk-in closets.
Inman Quarter
299 N Highland Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,573
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,725
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,410
1258 sqft
Luxury modern floor plans with high quality interiors. Features white quartz counters, two-tone cabinetry, and spa-like bathrooms with soaking tubs, showers and ceramic tiles. Faux wood flooring throughout space.
Glenwood at Grant Park
860 Glenwood Ave SE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,385
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,475
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1170 sqft
Direct access to I-20. In-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, and patio or balcony. Numerous recreational options: bocce court, swimming pool, outdoor grill and fire pits. Business center, conference room and coffee bar.
Bass Lofts
1080 Euclid Ave Ne, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,465
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,515
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,545
1432 sqft
Located in Little Five Points near the Edgewood-Candler Park MARTA station, this community was constructed in a historic school building. It stays true to the original architecture and offers a pool, clubhouse and gym.
841 MEMORIAL
841 Memorial Dr SE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,310
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1157 sqft
An uber-modern apartment block, close to Atlanta's world-famous cultural attractions. Residents can relax on the building's rooftop terrace and take in views of downtown or work out in the fitness center. Rooms have air conditioning.
Freedom Park Heights
478 North Highland Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
800 sqft
SUPER SUMMER SAVINGS!! 1/2 OFF 1st MONTH'S RENT!! Rent for your 1st Month would be 800 Includes water, weekly landscaping, monthly pest control and two trash pickups/week. Onsite Coin-Op Laundry.
