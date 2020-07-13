All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:51 PM

1045 on the Park Apartment Homes

1045 Piedmont Ave NE · (404) 341-5113
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Your new home is going to be awesome. The price you pay is going to be even better. Get up to six weeks FREE when you move into select apartment homes! Conditions apply.
Location

1045 Piedmont Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30309
Midtown

Price and availability

VERIFIED 9 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 314 · Avail. Aug 30

$1,845

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 311 · Avail. Aug 23

$2,136

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1060 sqft

Unit 313 · Avail. Aug 6

$2,186

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1060 sqft

Unit 609 · Avail. Sep 20

$2,296

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1060 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1045 on the Park Apartment Homes.

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
w/d hookup
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
dog park
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
We offer a variety of tour options including in person tours, virtual and self guided tours. 1045 on the Park Apartment Homes in Midtown Atlanta 30309 is located just one block off of Piedmont Park and two blocks from the shopping and dining of Midtown Mile. Pet friendly and smoke free apartments with granite counters, dark mahogany cabinets, oak plank wood flooring and stainless steel appliances. Smart home technology including locks and thermostat available! Fitness center, community patio with gas grill and dog park on site. Guarantors welcome! BY PROVIDING YOUR PHONE NUMBER, YOU CONSENT TO RECEIVE TEXT MESSAGES. Must be 18 or older to participate in Aimco text messaging information and appointments. You may only enter the program with a mobile number that is registered to you. Message and data rates apply. The program is governed by Aimco Text Messaging Terms and Conditions provided at AimcoTextTerms.com, Aimco Text Messaging Privacy Policy provided at AimcoTextPrivacy.com and Aimco General Privacy Policy provided at AimcoPrivacy.com. Text STOP to receive stop receiving text message reminders or HELP for assistance.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-16 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $250 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $40
restrictions: Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Husky, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler and Wolf Hybrid.
Parking Details: Garage lot, assigned: $35/month. Underground parking garage available. Permit required. Tandem garages also available for $60 for the first space and $70 for the second space.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1045 on the Park Apartment Homes have any available units?
1045 on the Park Apartment Homes has 5 units available starting at $1,845 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1045 on the Park Apartment Homes have?
Some of 1045 on the Park Apartment Homes's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1045 on the Park Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
1045 on the Park Apartment Homes is offering the following rent specials: Your new home is going to be awesome. The price you pay is going to be even better. Get up to six weeks FREE when you move into select apartment homes! Conditions apply.
Is 1045 on the Park Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, 1045 on the Park Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does 1045 on the Park Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, 1045 on the Park Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does 1045 on the Park Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1045 on the Park Apartment Homes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1045 on the Park Apartment Homes have a pool?
No, 1045 on the Park Apartment Homes does not have a pool.
Does 1045 on the Park Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, 1045 on the Park Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does 1045 on the Park Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1045 on the Park Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.
