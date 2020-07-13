Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard dog park gym parking bbq/grill garage internet access

We offer a variety of tour options including in person tours, virtual and self guided tours. 1045 on the Park Apartment Homes in Midtown Atlanta 30309 is located just one block off of Piedmont Park and two blocks from the shopping and dining of Midtown Mile. Pet friendly and smoke free apartments with granite counters, dark mahogany cabinets, oak plank wood flooring and stainless steel appliances. Smart home technology including locks and thermostat available! Fitness center, community patio with gas grill and dog park on site. Guarantors welcome! BY PROVIDING YOUR PHONE NUMBER, YOU CONSENT TO RECEIVE TEXT MESSAGES. Must be 18 or older to participate in Aimco text messaging information and appointments. You may only enter the program with a mobile number that is registered to you. Message and data rates apply. The program is governed by Aimco Text Messaging Terms and Conditions provided at AimcoTextTerms.com, Aimco Text Messaging Privacy Policy provided at AimcoTextPrivacy.com and Aimco General Privacy Policy provided at AimcoPrivacy.com. Text STOP to receive stop receiving text message reminders or HELP for assistance.