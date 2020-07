North Highland Steel.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup oven range Property Amenities business center coffee bar elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill garage package receiving dogs allowed cats allowed on-site laundry pet friendly hot tub

N. Highland Steel, located in the Inman Park and on the Atlanta Beltline, is a mid-rise, modern apartment community that stylishly integrates itself into the historic Inman Park neighborhood. A mixed-use community, N. Highland Steel offers fantastic boutiques and award-winning restaurants on site. Stop by Inman Perk Coffee Shop for a local cup. Parish Food and Goods serves delicious locally-sourced Southern cuisine while Barcelona Wine Bar offers authentic Spanish cuisine- sample tapas by their wood-burning outdoor fireplace and enjoy 43 wines poured by the glass from Spain and South America. If you're ready to live in one of Atlanta's most desirable Intown neighborhoods while still having green space at your doorstep, N. Highland Steel will be the ideal place to call home.