Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet extra storage fireplace oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar dog park gym parking pool garage cats allowed on-site laundry cc payments community garden e-payments hot tub internet access internet cafe online portal tennis court

For information about our 26 brand new riverside apartment homes visit chattahoocheeriverside.com



Ideally situated just inside the perimeter, Walton on the Chattahoochee apartments in Atlanta, GA is located on the banks of the beautiful Chattahoochee River. Our community offers direct access to the river and provides breathtaking, panoramic views. With a location convenient to the Galleria, Midtown, Buckhead and Perimeter Center, Walton on the Chattahoochee is the perfect setting for work, nature and play. You will enjoy miles of nature trails: rafting leisurely through the rocky shoals; fishing the misty waters, or having a picnic on a Sunday afternoon - all with the benefits of living in the city. Our neighborhood amenities include complimentary fitness instruction, planned social activities, sport courts, an urban vegetable garden and top-rated coffee shop. Schedule a visit today!