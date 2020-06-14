1185 Lanier Boulevard NE

Amenities
Fully furnished, light filled, luxurious home with open floor plan! High end kitchen with marble counters, white cabinets and walk-in pantry. 4 spacious upstairs bedrooms with 4 full baths (all with frameless glass shower doors), including oversized master bedroom with fireplace. Basement has natural light, a guest suite with full bath, a huge playroom, living room and lots of storage space. 2 car garage. Large deck, ideal for eating outdoors. Incredible location, walkable to shops, dinning & Beltline. Nest thermostat. Tenant occupied.