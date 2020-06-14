All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1185 Lanier Boulevard NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1185 Lanier Boulevard NE
Last updated June 2 2020 at 4:20 AM

1185 Lanier Boulevard NE

1185 Lanier Boulevard Northeast · (470) 219-4084
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Virginia Highland
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1185 Lanier Boulevard Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30306
Virginia Highland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$9,750

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 5296 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
guest suite
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest suite
Fully furnished, light filled, luxurious home with open floor plan! High end kitchen with marble counters, white cabinets and walk-in pantry. 4 spacious upstairs bedrooms with 4 full baths (all with frameless glass shower doors), including oversized master bedroom with fireplace. Basement has natural light, a guest suite with full bath, a huge playroom, living room and lots of storage space. 2 car garage. Large deck, ideal for eating outdoors. Incredible location, walkable to shops, dinning & Beltline. Nest thermostat. Tenant occupied.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1185 Lanier Boulevard NE have any available units?
1185 Lanier Boulevard NE has a unit available for $9,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1185 Lanier Boulevard NE have?
Some of 1185 Lanier Boulevard NE's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and guest suite. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1185 Lanier Boulevard NE currently offering any rent specials?
1185 Lanier Boulevard NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1185 Lanier Boulevard NE pet-friendly?
No, 1185 Lanier Boulevard NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1185 Lanier Boulevard NE offer parking?
Yes, 1185 Lanier Boulevard NE does offer parking.
Does 1185 Lanier Boulevard NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1185 Lanier Boulevard NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1185 Lanier Boulevard NE have a pool?
No, 1185 Lanier Boulevard NE does not have a pool.
Does 1185 Lanier Boulevard NE have accessible units?
No, 1185 Lanier Boulevard NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1185 Lanier Boulevard NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1185 Lanier Boulevard NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1185 Lanier Boulevard NE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Anthem on Ashley
720 Ralph McGill Blvd NE
Atlanta, GA 30312
The Bishop
5901 Peachtree Dunwoody Road
Atlanta, GA 30328
The Byron
549 Peachtree St NE
Atlanta, GA 30303
AMLI Old 4th Ward
525 Glen Iris Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
The Skylark
1099 Boulevard SE
Atlanta, GA 30312
Ashford 2788 Apartments
2788 Defoors Ferry Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Park at the Marketplace
3725 Princeton Lakes Pkwy SW
Atlanta, GA 30331
North and Line
385 North Angier Avenue Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30308

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity