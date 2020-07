Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator bathtub cable included ice maker microwave oven range stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse 24hr concierge elevator 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance bike storage coffee bar google fiber green community guest parking hot tub internet access key fob access lobby nest technology new construction online portal piano room wine room

Luxury Apartments In Midtown Atlanta



Piedmont House is a curated collection of 198 thoughtfully-crafted residences that offer privacy and exclusivity amidst the energy of Midtown Atlanta. We are the first new build on Piedmont Park in a decade and the only luxury, lease-only apartments that allow you the freedom to write your story, your way. With unrivaled amenities and unparalleled views you won’t find elsewhere, Piedmont House elevates the standard for a coveted lifestyle in the city. Every residence is penthouse-inspired in the truest sense of the word.



At Piedmont House, our layouts are designed to embrace the beauty of Atlanta’s natural surroundings. Floor-to-ceiling windows provide unmatched views of Piedmont Park and the Midtown skyline. Enjoy the peace on your private terrace and indulge in spectacular sunsets over wine in the evening. It’s your story to write. The beauty is in the details, and each residence presents the finest features to suit your every need. Chef-inspi