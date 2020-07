Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel bathtub oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible playground pool bbq/grill parking

JUMP INTO SUMMER SAVINGS!

$1000 off first month's rent on select units! Contact the leasing office for details.



Live Life Better at Mirador at Peachtree Apartments in Atlanta, where our residents enjoy an elevated lifestyle in a community located conveniently near a myriad of popular entertainment, shopping, and dining options. Take a stroll at Dresden Park, plan a day of shopping at Perimeter Mall, or simply enjoy a meal at Mellow Mushroom or Crawfish Shack Seafood among many other favorites just minutes from your home. You never have to venture far for enjoyment at Mirador at Peachtree. Enjoy newly renovated amenities at our pet-friendly apartments in Atlanta GA, such as a resort-style swimming pool with sundeck, relaxing bbq/picnic area, playground and much more.