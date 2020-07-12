/
/
/
virginia highland
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:00 PM
107 Apartments for rent in Virginia Highland, Atlanta, GA
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 12:26pm
32 Units Available
Virginia Highlands
609 Virginia Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,312
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,866
1000 sqft
Recently updated units have new kitchens and new hardwood floors. Community contains pool and gym. A block away from Henry W. Grady High School and the trails at The Meadow.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
10 Units Available
Highland View Apartments
784 Ponce de Leon Pl NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,185
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,500
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
1108 sqft
Perfectly situated just minutes from the Ponce City Market, Georgia Dome, Georgia Aquarium and Emory University. Studio apartments and 1-2 bedroom units available. Special features include granite countertops, hardwood floors and on-site gym.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 12:07pm
12 Units Available
Flats at Ponce City Market
675 Ponce de Leon Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,484
618 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,646
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,657
1355 sqft
Nestled along the Eastside Trail in the historic Sears building. Recently renovated green community with in-unit laundry, extra storage and walk-in closets. On-site valet, gym, parking and yoga. Pet-friendly.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
772 Saint Charles Avenue Northeast
772 St Charles Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,500
650 sqft
Completely renovated studio in Virginia Highlands! Great location, walking distance to The Beltline, Ponce City Market, Virginia Highlands Restaurants and much more! Upgraded appliances and brand new washer and dryer in unit.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
892 Ponce De Leon Avenue # 1
892 Ponce de Leon Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
650 sqft
NEW Construction 1/1 Apartments Situated between Virginia Highland & Ponce City Market makes this an ideal location! PERFECT For People w/ Active Lifestyles and wanting Beltline Living.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1021 Bellevue Dr NE A
1021 Bellevue Drive Northeast, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
925 sqft
Unit A Available 07/20/20 Duplex in Virginia Highlands! - Property Id: 152266 Beautiful duplex apartment in the heart of Virginia Highlands! Perfect for professional adult, graduate student, professor, or retiree.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
825 Highland Lane NE
825 Highland Ln NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1275 sqft
Lovely Classic 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Home, Fantastic Location! Spacious home on the 3rd floor. Features a gorgeous kitchen w/stained cabinets, stainless appliances, granite countertops & cooking island.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
950 Rupley Drive NE
950 Rupley Drive Northeast, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1755 sqft
Renovated 15 years ago, still looking fine. Living room w/wood burning fireplace and custom mantel. Formal entry room for greeting guests. Banquet size dining room w/period chandelier and matching sconces.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1163 Amsterdam Avenue NE
1163 Amsterdam Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1301 sqft
Charming cottage on large lot. Living room with fireplace and built-in cabinets. Dining room with wall sconces and french doors to screen porch. Separate small den (possible 3rd bedroom or office).
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
701 Greenwood Avenue NE
701 Greenwood Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1496 sqft
Rare opportunity only steps from the Eastside Beltline trail easy access to Virginia Highland, Piedmont Park, O4W, Inman Park, and more. Sought after Springdale Park school district.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
892 Ponce De Leon Ave
892 Ponce De Leon Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
650 sqft
NEW Construction 1/1 Apartments Situated between Virginia Highland & Ponce City Market makes this an ideal location! PERFECT For People w/ Active Lifestyles and wanting Beltline Living.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
920 Greenwood Avenue NE
920 Greenwood Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,345
894 sqft
Large 1 bedroom 1 bathroom, living room, and eat in kitchen for rent in the heart of Virginia Highlands. Cozy, yet lots of room for relaxing and entertaining. Comes with one, off street parking spot plus additional storage.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1046 Rosewood Drive NE
1046 Rosewood Drive Northeast, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
2203 sqft
Virginia Highlands Classic!! This all Brick Bungalow-Tudor in one of the sought out areas of Atlanta.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 05:23pm
1 Unit Available
846 Briarcliff Rd NE
846 Briarcliff Road Northeast, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
1400 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
846 Briarcliff Road is situated between the communities of Virginia-Highland & Druid Hills.
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1001 Amsterdam Avenue NE
1001 Amsterdam Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
964 sqft
Charming bungalow, 2/1 duplex. This warm, bright home has been completely updated with emphasis on the original charm and character. Amazing new kitchen with granite counter tops, S.S. appliances, cabinetry and lighting.
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1185 Lanier Boulevard NE
1185 Lanier Boulevard Northeast, Atlanta, GA
5 Bedrooms
$9,750
5296 sqft
Fully furnished, light filled, luxurious home with open floor plan! High end kitchen with marble counters, white cabinets and walk-in pantry.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
798 Saint Charles Avenue NE
798 St Charles Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
635 sqft
*Available for Lease $1450/mth* Amazing location for this charming, renovated ground level 1 bed/1 bath condo in Virginia Highland! Very close to the Beltline, Ponce City Market, Piedmont Park and restaurants.
Results within 1 mile of Virginia Highland
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
23 Units Available
Windsor Old Fourth Ward
608 Ralph McGill Blvd NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,590
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,600
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1319 sqft
Windsor Old Fourth Ward offers luxury living in a prime location.Our ideal location in the popular Old Fourth Ward neighborhood puts you close to excellent shopping, entertainment, dining, and employment options.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
52 Units Available
Gables Rock Springs
550 Rock Springs Ct NE, Druid Hills, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,090
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,467
1301 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,142
2013 sqft
Located in a quiet setting just minutes from Emory University and Herbert Taylor Park. All apartments feature stainless steel appliances, laminate flooring, washer and dryer. On-site cyber lounge, business center and fitness facilities.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
45 Units Available
Highland Walk
701 Highland Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,507
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,540
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,896
1193 sqft
Hit the BeltLine Eastside Trail or the Freedom Park Trail for a quick bike ride and then relax in your contemporary apartment, which features hardwood floors and ceiling fans.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
23 Units Available
Anthem on Ashley
720 Ralph McGill Blvd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,441
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,438
1188 sqft
Sophisticated apartments near Little Five Points and Old Fourth Ward. One- and two-bedroom floor plans. Walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Community has saltwater pool with sundeck and lounge chairs.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 12:08pm
$
31 Units Available
AMLI Old 4th Ward
525 Glen Iris Dr NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,519
893 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,098
1331 sqft
Old Fourth Ward District location near trendy dining, shopping and entertainment with convenient access to I-75, I-85, I-20 and MARTA. Units have luxurious 10-foot ceilings, patio or balcony and luxuriously-equipped kitchens.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 12:19pm
$
14 Units Available
AMLI Ponce Park
641 North Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,554
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,285
1276 sqft
Historic Old Fourth Ward neighborhood in Atlanta, GA, with access to Atlanta Beltline and Ponce City Market. Luxury 1-2 bedroom, pet-friendly apartments with modern kitchens, quartz or granite counters, hardwoods, washer-dryer hookups, patio/balcony.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 12:10pm
$
16 Units Available
AMLI Parkside
660 Ralph McGill Blvd NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,467
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,545
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,131
1101 sqft
Close to Historic Fourth Ward Park. Floor plans feature fully-equipped gourmet kitchens and tiled bathrooms with garden tubs. Select homes feature city skyline and park views. Swimming pool, pet spa and open-air lounge on-site.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GADruid Hills, GANorth Druid Hills, GANorth Decatur, GACandler-McAfee, GABelvedere Park, GAGresham Park, GA