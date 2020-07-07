All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1026 Eisenhower Court SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1026 Eisenhower Court SE
Last updated November 28 2019 at 5:25 AM

1026 Eisenhower Court SE

1026 Eisenhower Court Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1026 Eisenhower Court Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30354
South River Gardens

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
**AVAILABLE NOW** Highly sought after location in Atlanta, Georgia! Time is of the essence, hurry in today and lease this newly renovated 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom home. You’ll be delighted to entertain in your new home. Lavish renovations come complete with new kitchen appliances, granite counters, and new flooring throughout. This home is located close to the interstate and all your shopping needs! This one will not last long! *Renter's insurance is required**Tenant is responsible for all utilities**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1026 Eisenhower Court SE have any available units?
1026 Eisenhower Court SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1026 Eisenhower Court SE have?
Some of 1026 Eisenhower Court SE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1026 Eisenhower Court SE currently offering any rent specials?
1026 Eisenhower Court SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1026 Eisenhower Court SE pet-friendly?
No, 1026 Eisenhower Court SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1026 Eisenhower Court SE offer parking?
No, 1026 Eisenhower Court SE does not offer parking.
Does 1026 Eisenhower Court SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1026 Eisenhower Court SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1026 Eisenhower Court SE have a pool?
No, 1026 Eisenhower Court SE does not have a pool.
Does 1026 Eisenhower Court SE have accessible units?
No, 1026 Eisenhower Court SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1026 Eisenhower Court SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1026 Eisenhower Court SE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Emory Point
855 Emory Point Drive
Atlanta, GA 30329
1209 Memorial Drive
1209 Memorial Drive Southeast
Atlanta, GA 30316
1054 Ridge
1054 Ridge Avenue Southwest
Atlanta, GA 30315
Providence of Northlake
2200 Ranchwood Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30345
Pointe at Collier Hills
914 Collier Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
The Kirkwood
71 Howard Street Southeast
Atlanta, GA 30317
Flats at Perimeter Place
60 Perimeter Place
Atlanta, GA 30346
Spoke
1450 La France St NE
Atlanta, GA 30307

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus