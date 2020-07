Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage granite counters patio / balcony air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park gym parking pool bbq/grill courtyard elevator game room green community pool table garage guest parking internet access

We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. With a touch of tradition and a splash of contemporary flare, Avana Westside reflects the essence of modern-day Atlanta in a close-knit metro community. Our apartments in Atlanta's West Midtown Design District offer the ultimate in urban living, right in the heart of Georgia. This Westside location offers residents luxurious features and attentive conveniences, steeped in a rich mix of locally-flavored shops, restaurants and entertainment. Spacious apartment homes showcase gorgeous black-on-black designer appliances, expansive granite countertops and lofty 9-foot ceilings. Make an appointment today to tour Avana Westside apartments and experience our vision of modern urban living with a luxurious twist.