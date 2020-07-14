All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:49 AM

Ashley Auburn Pointe

357 Auburn Pointe Drive SE · (404) 594-6197
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

357 Auburn Pointe Drive SE, Atlanta, GA 30312
Sweet Auburn

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3307 · Avail. now

$1,214

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 756 sqft

Unit 9306 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,214

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 771 sqft

Unit 9107 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,214

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 771 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Ashley Auburn Pointe.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
business center
clubhouse
internet cafe
gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
media room
parking
24hr maintenance
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
Finding an apartment in downtown Atlanta has never been more exciting. At Ashley Auburn Pointe, residents enjoy the best in apartments near GA Tech and GA State University. Additionally, the proximity of our community to many other points of interest offers outstanding convenience. To find the perfect apartment near Marta, you needn’t look any further than Ashley Auburn Pointe in Atlanta, GA. Our one, two and three bedroom apartment homes in Downtown Atlanta provide the perfect amount of space with an ideal location.

You will also love the service you will receive as a resident of Ashley Auburn Pointe. From the moment you walk through the door to meet our professional team to the day you move in and throughout your stay with us, you will enjoy the attention you have come to expect from the best in Atlanta apartment living. For Apartments near Centennial Park and Little Five Points, you’ll feel right at home in your new neighborhood at Ashley Auburn Pointe!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-14 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $350 deposit
Move-in Fees: None
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $350 fee per pet
fee: $350 fee per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 50 lbs
Parking Details: Off-street parking: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Ashley Auburn Pointe have any available units?
Ashley Auburn Pointe has 4 units available starting at $1,214 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does Ashley Auburn Pointe have?
Some of Ashley Auburn Pointe's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ashley Auburn Pointe currently offering any rent specials?
Ashley Auburn Pointe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Ashley Auburn Pointe pet-friendly?
Yes, Ashley Auburn Pointe is pet friendly.
Does Ashley Auburn Pointe offer parking?
Yes, Ashley Auburn Pointe offers parking.
Does Ashley Auburn Pointe have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Ashley Auburn Pointe offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Ashley Auburn Pointe have a pool?
Yes, Ashley Auburn Pointe has a pool.
Does Ashley Auburn Pointe have accessible units?
No, Ashley Auburn Pointe does not have accessible units.
Does Ashley Auburn Pointe have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Ashley Auburn Pointe has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Ashley Auburn Pointe?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

