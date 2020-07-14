Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system business center clubhouse internet cafe gym playground pool bbq/grill media room parking 24hr maintenance guest parking hot tub internet access

Finding an apartment in downtown Atlanta has never been more exciting. At Ashley Auburn Pointe, residents enjoy the best in apartments near GA Tech and GA State University. Additionally, the proximity of our community to many other points of interest offers outstanding convenience. To find the perfect apartment near Marta, you needn’t look any further than Ashley Auburn Pointe in Atlanta, GA. Our one, two and three bedroom apartment homes in Downtown Atlanta provide the perfect amount of space with an ideal location.



You will also love the service you will receive as a resident of Ashley Auburn Pointe. From the moment you walk through the door to meet our professional team to the day you move in and throughout your stay with us, you will enjoy the attention you have come to expect from the best in Atlanta apartment living. For Apartments near Centennial Park and Little Five Points, you’ll feel right at home in your new neighborhood at Ashley Auburn Pointe!