in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park elevator 24hr gym parking pool pool table 24hr maintenance bbq/grill trash valet business center courtyard internet access package receiving playground

Live it. Love it. at Apex West Midtown! Conveniently located within the heart of West Midtown off of Huff Road and Ellsworth Industrial, residents of Apex West Midtown Apartments & Retail enjoy the benefits of having Apex Shops (The Whelan, Iconic Image, Agavero Cantina, TuLa 2 Nail Salon, Twisted Soul Cookhouse & Pours, and Caffe Bella) conveniently attached to Apex West Midtown Apartments & Retail.

We are proud to be recognized as one of Apartment Ratings Top Rated Award recipients. Only 5% of apartment communities in the US qualify for this award.

At Apex West Midtown, you will experience a move in so exceptional we guarantee it! Live it. Love it. Guarantee. We are here for you and available to take your call 24/7.