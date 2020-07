Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup stainless steel oven range refrigerator Property Amenities 24hr gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly alarm system bbq/grill

Highland View is a small apartment community in Virginia Highlands. We offer studio, 1, and 2 bedroom apartment homes. Our community features direct access to the Atlanta Beltline (with over 30 miles of trails), a 24-hour fitness center, and is walking distance to multiple parks, including Piedmont Park and Old Fourth Ward Park.There are so many reasons to make Highland View your new home. Direct access to the Atlanta Beltline and Ponce City Market makes our location perfect for walking, especially up to Highland Avenue. Highland View Apartments gives its residents a unique mixture of all Atlanta has to offer. The Virginia Highland area is filled with tree-lined sidewalks, charming residences, and is brimming with diverse entertainment.