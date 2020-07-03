Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters range w/d hookup stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse 24hr gym playground pool media room package receiving tennis court volleyball court parking bbq/grill dog park e-payments fire pit hot tub online portal

Introducing Collier Ridge Apartments, where we show you how good life can be. A fabulous fusion between upscale elegance and high-level comfort, our community brings you one, two, and three-bedroom apartments in the western part of Atlanta, GA. Found in the charming neighborhood of Buckhead, our homes are not only amenity-rich but also near everywhere you want to be, from Downtown to Georgia Tech. We welcome pets, too!



Our 100 Noble Creek Dr NW address has easy access to major roads and public transportation options, including Howell Mill Road NW, Collier Road NW, Moores Mill Road NW, and Midtown Transit Station. This allows for a quick commute to tons of big businesses and popular attractions, such as Mercedes Benz Stadium, Piedmont Park, Centennial Olympic Park, the Georgia Institute of Technology or Fox Theatre. Even better, we are less than 15 minutes away from shopping & dining and peaceful green spaces like Atlanta Memorial Park and Bobby Jones Golf Course.



When you want to sit