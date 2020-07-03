All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:53 AM

Collier Ridge

100 Noble Creek Dr NW · (909) 443-2096
Location

100 Noble Creek Dr NW, Atlanta, GA 30327
Perimeter Center

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1709 · Avail. now

$1,512

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1366 sqft

Unit 2709 · Avail. Sep 3

$1,527

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1366 sqft

Unit 2712 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,698

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1366 sqft

See 5+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2508 · Avail. now

$1,914

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1632 sqft

Unit 3108 · Avail. now

$1,914

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1632 sqft

Unit 3107 · Avail. now

$1,914

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1632 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Collier Ridge.

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
range
w/d hookup
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
24hr gym
playground
pool
media room
package receiving
tennis court
volleyball court
parking
bbq/grill
dog park
e-payments
fire pit
hot tub
online portal
Introducing Collier Ridge Apartments, where we show you how good life can be. A fabulous fusion between upscale elegance and high-level comfort, our community brings you one, two, and three-bedroom apartments in the western part of Atlanta, GA. Found in the charming neighborhood of Buckhead, our homes are not only amenity-rich but also near everywhere you want to be, from Downtown to Georgia Tech. We welcome pets, too!

Our 100 Noble Creek Dr NW address has easy access to major roads and public transportation options, including Howell Mill Road NW, Collier Road NW, Moores Mill Road NW, and Midtown Transit Station. This allows for a quick commute to tons of big businesses and popular attractions, such as Mercedes Benz Stadium, Piedmont Park, Centennial Olympic Park, the Georgia Institute of Technology or Fox Theatre. Even better, we are less than 15 minutes away from shopping & dining and peaceful green spaces like Atlanta Memorial Park and Bobby Jones Golf Course.

When you want to sit

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3- 15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $200 and up
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $500
limit: 2
rent: $10 Per Month Per Pet
restrictions: Restrictions

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Collier Ridge have any available units?
Collier Ridge has 13 units available starting at $1,491 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does Collier Ridge have?
Some of Collier Ridge's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Collier Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
Collier Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Collier Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, Collier Ridge is pet friendly.
Does Collier Ridge offer parking?
Yes, Collier Ridge offers parking.
Does Collier Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, Collier Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Collier Ridge have a pool?
Yes, Collier Ridge has a pool.
Does Collier Ridge have accessible units?
No, Collier Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does Collier Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Collier Ridge has units with dishwashers.
