Last updated May 28 2020 at 9:07 PM

1012 Williams Mill Road

1012 Williams Mill Road Northeast · (404) 849-0300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1012 Williams Mill Road Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30306
Poncey-Highland

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$8,000

5 Bed · 6 Bath · 4036 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Fabulously furnished 5BR, 4.5BA home w/in walking distance to Inman Pk & VA Highlands w/ multiple parks, restaurants, shopping, and our popular Beltline. Inviting front porch leading into stunning refurbished original hardwoods showcasing sep Living & Dining Rm's, Study, Guest Rm, and Kitchen featuring custom cabinetry, gas cooking, stone counter's, butler's pantry, high-end appliances, double oven's, lg breakfast island opening into a FM w/ FP, as well as a shaded fenced-in backyard. Prvt UL Master Suite w/ luxurious Bath & walk-in closet. On & off street parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1012 Williams Mill Road have any available units?
1012 Williams Mill Road has a unit available for $8,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1012 Williams Mill Road have?
Some of 1012 Williams Mill Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1012 Williams Mill Road currently offering any rent specials?
1012 Williams Mill Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1012 Williams Mill Road pet-friendly?
No, 1012 Williams Mill Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1012 Williams Mill Road offer parking?
Yes, 1012 Williams Mill Road does offer parking.
Does 1012 Williams Mill Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1012 Williams Mill Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1012 Williams Mill Road have a pool?
No, 1012 Williams Mill Road does not have a pool.
Does 1012 Williams Mill Road have accessible units?
No, 1012 Williams Mill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1012 Williams Mill Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1012 Williams Mill Road has units with dishwashers.
