1012 Williams Mill Road

Amenities
Fabulously furnished 5BR, 4.5BA home w/in walking distance to Inman Pk & VA Highlands w/ multiple parks, restaurants, shopping, and our popular Beltline. Inviting front porch leading into stunning refurbished original hardwoods showcasing sep Living & Dining Rm's, Study, Guest Rm, and Kitchen featuring custom cabinetry, gas cooking, stone counter's, butler's pantry, high-end appliances, double oven's, lg breakfast island opening into a FM w/ FP, as well as a shaded fenced-in backyard. Prvt UL Master Suite w/ luxurious Bath & walk-in closet. On & off street parking.