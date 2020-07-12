597 Apartments for rent in Poncey-Highland, Atlanta, GA
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated July 12 at 12:36pm
6 Units Available
Telephone Factory Lofts
828 Ralph McGill Blvd NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$2,100
2132 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,020
1542 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Studio or 2-bedroom lofts are pet friendly with open-concept plans. Renovated kitchens, granite counters, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Historic building with beautiful Atlanta views from private balcony/patio. Easy access to Freedom Parkway. Walk to transit hub.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 12:17pm
18 Units Available
755 North Apartments
755 North Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,516
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,719
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,390
1169 sqft
New, luxury community in Old Fourth Ward neighborhood of Atlanta, GA. Direct access to Beltline. Pet-friendly studio and 1-3 bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, granite counters and islands, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony.
Verified
1 of 54
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
$
5 Units Available
675 N Highland
675 N Highland Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,834
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1194 sqft
These updated apartments feature Nest technology, in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Walk-in closets, extra storage and bathtubs give you plenty of room to spread out.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Freedom Lofts and Heights- Beltline Atl
400 Village Parkway, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,450
1631 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Rarely available Loft with Immediate access to the BELTLINE here in the ATL Newly renovated in 2019 Massive high ceilings with Steel structure, in quite garden setting Roof top decks with skyline views to Downtown ATL 2 bed 2 bath Pets Especially
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
993 North Avenue NE
993 North Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,675
1380 sqft
Classic charming Craftsman style with open floorplan in a great intown location. High Ceiling with lots of windows full of day light. hardwood floors throughout. Renovated kitchen with new cabinets, granite and new SS appliances. Renovated bathrooms.
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
1141 North Avenue Northeast
1141 North Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$975
700 sqft
THE ONLY CONTACT PERSON FOR THIS UNIT IS NAKIRA AT 404-640-8302 OR 404-607-7070! We have Studio/1BTH Apartment with access to Freedom Parkway and walking distance to Little 5 Points and Candler Park! .
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
821 Ralph McGill Boulevard NE
821 Ralph Mcgill Boulevard Northeast, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Direct access to the Eastside BeltLine Trail. Gated Assigned Parking. Plenty of visitor parking. Beautiful neighborhood pool and exercise facilities.
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
978 North Ave
978 North Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1377 sqft
Experience living inside a piece of history in one of Atlanta's most unsung school-loft conversations. Once operating as Highland Elementary, this award-winning building still maintains its old schoolhouse charm.
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
1012 Williams Mill Road
1012 Williams Mill Road Northeast, Atlanta, GA
5 Bedrooms
$8,000
4036 sqft
Fabulously furnished 5BR, 4.5BA home w/in walking distance to Inman Pk & VA Highlands w/ multiple parks, restaurants, shopping, and our popular Beltline.
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
658 Moreland Ave NE Unit B
658 Moreland Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
900 sqft
Large 1BR/1BA in Poncey Highlands!!! - ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!! Large 1BR/1BA near the Beltline includes an over sized kitchen and living room, high ceilings, fireplace, front porch over looking Moreland Ave, off street parking and best of all
Results within 1 mile of Poncey-Highland
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
$
39 Units Available
Spoke
1450 La France St NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,194
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,444
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1127 sqft
Luxurious studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments in the heart of Edgewood close to the Edgewood-Candler Park MARTA rail station. Units feature open floor plans with modern kitchens and fixtures.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
$
23 Units Available
Windsor Old Fourth Ward
608 Ralph McGill Blvd NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,590
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,595
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,270
1319 sqft
Windsor Old Fourth Ward offers luxury living in a prime location.Our ideal location in the popular Old Fourth Ward neighborhood puts you close to excellent shopping, entertainment, dining, and employment options.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
31 Units Available
City View
433 Highland Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,271
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,534
1089 sqft
Close to transportation routes, such as I-85. Also near attractions such as Freedom Park and Midtown Place Shopping Center. Apartments boast views of Downtown Atlanta. On-site swimming pool, fitness center and dog grooming station.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
8 Units Available
Ayla
44 Krog St NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,470
678 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,971
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,252
1206 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via schedule appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Call us to schedule yours today!br/> Live the life at Ayla - the ultimate Krog destination.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
23 Units Available
Anthem on Ashley
720 Ralph McGill Blvd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,441
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,438
1188 sqft
Sophisticated apartments near Little Five Points and Old Fourth Ward. One- and two-bedroom floor plans. Walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Community has saltwater pool with sundeck and lounge chairs.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 12:08pm
$
31 Units Available
AMLI Old 4th Ward
525 Glen Iris Dr NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,519
893 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,098
1331 sqft
Old Fourth Ward District location near trendy dining, shopping and entertainment with convenient access to I-75, I-85, I-20 and MARTA. Units have luxurious 10-foot ceilings, patio or balcony and luxuriously-equipped kitchens.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 12:19pm
$
14 Units Available
AMLI Ponce Park
641 North Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,554
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,285
1276 sqft
Historic Old Fourth Ward neighborhood in Atlanta, GA, with access to Atlanta Beltline and Ponce City Market. Luxury 1-2 bedroom, pet-friendly apartments with modern kitchens, quartz or granite counters, hardwoods, washer-dryer hookups, patio/balcony.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 12:10pm
$
16 Units Available
AMLI Parkside
660 Ralph McGill Blvd NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,467
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,545
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,131
1101 sqft
Close to Historic Fourth Ward Park. Floor plans feature fully-equipped gourmet kitchens and tiled bathrooms with garden tubs. Select homes feature city skyline and park views. Swimming pool, pet spa and open-air lounge on-site.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 12:26pm
32 Units Available
Virginia Highlands
609 Virginia Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,312
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,866
1000 sqft
Recently updated units have new kitchens and new hardwood floors. Community contains pool and gym. A block away from Henry W. Grady High School and the trails at The Meadow.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
$
10 Units Available
Highland View Apartments
784 Ponce de Leon Pl NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,185
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,500
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
1108 sqft
Perfectly situated just minutes from the Ponce City Market, Georgia Dome, Georgia Aquarium and Emory University. Studio apartments and 1-2 bedroom units available. Special features include granite countertops, hardwood floors and on-site gym.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
14 Units Available
Camden Fourth Ward
477 Wilmer Street, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,489
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,249
1138 sqft
Living in this community means free cable, high-speed internet and amenities ranging from yoga and a gym to a basketball court and grilling area. Located adjacent to Historic Fourth Ward Park. Units feature hardwood flooring.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
19 Units Available
Camden Midtown Atlanta
265 Ponce de Leon Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,309
725 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,449
972 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,779
1331 sqft
Brand new apartments in Midtown Atlanta near the Downtown Connector. Custom cabinetry, designer floors and stainless steel appliances. Media room, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Close to Georgia Tech.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 12:07pm
12 Units Available
Flats at Ponce City Market
675 Ponce de Leon Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,484
618 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,646
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,657
1355 sqft
Nestled along the Eastside Trail in the historic Sears building. Recently renovated green community with in-unit laundry, extra storage and walk-in closets. On-site valet, gym, parking and yoga. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 84
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
23 Units Available
Station R
144 Moreland Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,220
635 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,390
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1132 sqft
Along Route 23, studio, one- and two-bedroom urban apartment units are pet-friendly with spacious floor plans. This green community features amenities including a gym, courtyard, fire pit and pool.
Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GADruid Hills, GANorth Druid Hills, GANorth Decatur, GAGresham Park, GACandler-McAfee, GABelvedere Park, GAPanthersville, GAScottdale, GAAvondale Estates, GAChamblee, GAEast Point, GAHapeville, GAClarkston, GATucker, GAVinings, GACollege Park, GAForest Park, GADoraville, GA