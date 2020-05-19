All apartments in Atlanta
1760 Memorial
1760 Memorial

1760 Memorial Drive Southeast · (404) 444-5700
Location

1760 Memorial Drive Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30317
Kirkwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Premium Renovated 2Bed/1Bath · Avail. now

$1,199

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 708 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
Contact our leasing office M-F from 8 am until 4 pm by visiting our website at www.1760memorial.com.

Now leasing premium upgraded 2 bedroom apartments in Kirkwood neighborhood.

Features:
-Brand new modern flooring throughout
-Stylish fixtures
-State of the art kitchen - fully equipped
-Stainless steel appliances
-High end quartz countertops
-Soft close cabinets
-Brand new bathrooms
Stunning tile in the bath/shower
-Brand new electric and plumbing
-W/D hookups (stackable)

Located in a beautiful historic Kirkwood community just five miles from Downtown Atlanta, our community provides access to all of the benefits of Atlanta city life. Take a stroll down the Southeast Beltline Trail, experience the exotic at Zoo Atlanta, or explore the excitements of both Krog Street and Ponce City Markets. You will also find plenty of popular restaurants, shops, and bars within close driving distance from the property. We're also close to Hartsfield Jackson Airport, highway entries, and along three MARTA bus routes (21, 24, and 107) ensuring a convenient home that you will love.

RENTAL REQUIREMENTS
Tenant(s) must make three times (3x) the rent (market rate)
Must pass a credit check, background, and criminal check with the following information:
-Minimum 600 credit score
-No evictions in the last 10 years
-No outstanding balances owed to any rental entity or landlord arrangement
-No Bankruptcies in the last 10 years
-No Criminal Record

-Application fee is non-refundable $50/person in-person or $65/person online
-Administrative fee $250 - non-refundable, due at lease signing
-Security deposit is equal to 1.5 months rent
-First months rent & utility fee in-full is due at lease signing/move-in - the following month will be pro-rated

*Please note we do not accept Section 8 Vouchers or Atlanta Housing Authority Assistance*

(RLNE4528959)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1760 Memorial have any available units?
1760 Memorial has a unit available for $1,199 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1760 Memorial have?
Some of 1760 Memorial's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1760 Memorial currently offering any rent specials?
1760 Memorial isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1760 Memorial pet-friendly?
Yes, 1760 Memorial is pet friendly.
Does 1760 Memorial offer parking?
Yes, 1760 Memorial does offer parking.
Does 1760 Memorial have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1760 Memorial does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1760 Memorial have a pool?
No, 1760 Memorial does not have a pool.
Does 1760 Memorial have accessible units?
No, 1760 Memorial does not have accessible units.
Does 1760 Memorial have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1760 Memorial has units with dishwashers.
