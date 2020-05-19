1760 Memorial

Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Now leasing premium upgraded 2 bedroom apartments in Kirkwood neighborhood.



Features:

-Brand new modern flooring throughout

-Stylish fixtures

-State of the art kitchen - fully equipped

-Stainless steel appliances

-High end quartz countertops

-Soft close cabinets

-Brand new bathrooms

Stunning tile in the bath/shower

-Brand new electric and plumbing

-W/D hookups (stackable)



Located in a beautiful historic Kirkwood community just five miles from Downtown Atlanta, our community provides access to all of the benefits of Atlanta city life. Take a stroll down the Southeast Beltline Trail, experience the exotic at Zoo Atlanta, or explore the excitements of both Krog Street and Ponce City Markets. You will also find plenty of popular restaurants, shops, and bars within close driving distance from the property. We're also close to Hartsfield Jackson Airport, highway entries, and along three MARTA bus routes (21, 24, and 107) ensuring a convenient home that you will love.



RENTAL REQUIREMENTS

Tenant(s) must make three times (3x) the rent (market rate)

Must pass a credit check, background, and criminal check with the following information:

-Minimum 600 credit score

-No evictions in the last 10 years

-No outstanding balances owed to any rental entity or landlord arrangement

-No Bankruptcies in the last 10 years

-No Criminal Record



-Application fee is non-refundable $50/person in-person or $65/person online

-Administrative fee $250 - non-refundable, due at lease signing

-Security deposit is equal to 1.5 months rent

-First months rent & utility fee in-full is due at lease signing/move-in - the following month will be pro-rated



*Please note we do not accept Section 8 Vouchers or Atlanta Housing Authority Assistance*



