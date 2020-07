Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel bathtub carpet garbage disposal hardwood floors oven range walk in closets in unit laundry Property Amenities accessible clubhouse courtyard elevator 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage garage internet access package receiving trash valet dogs allowed cats allowed alarm system community garden internet cafe pool table roommate matching lobby new construction online portal pet friendly yoga

The Brady is West Midtown's new luxury mid-rise community located at the corner of 8th and Howell Mill Road . . . where "extraordinary" is the norm. When you choose one of our distinctive homes you make your space a true expression of who you are. The Brady offers an array of amenities, including our rooftop pool deck overlooking Atlanta's skyline. With a Walk Score of 82 you can enjoy the great taste of The Optimist, Bar Taco, Bocado and more, and push the envelope of shopping and home furnishings at the Westside Provisions District - a destination in itself. Choosing The Brady as your new home will not only change your address, it will change your existence.