The Exchange

Lease Length: 6-12 MonthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant per applicant
Deposit: based on credit; up to one month's rent
Move-in Fees: $200 (admin fee)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $0
fee: $300 flat fee
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
Dogs
rent: $20/month per dog
restrictions: No aggressive breeds. Weight limit: 80 lbs.
Cats
rent: $20/month per cat
restrictions: No
Parking Details: Other. Please contact our leasing office for details about our parking information.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.