Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
The Exchange
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:53 PM

The Exchange

Open Now until 6pm
470 16th St NW · (404) 793-1157
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

470 16th St NW, Atlanta, GA 30318
Atlantic Station

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1035 · Avail. Aug 23

$1,477

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 1037 · Avail. Aug 18

$1,477

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 2039 · Avail. Aug 20

$1,482

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1032 · Avail. now

$1,760

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 989 sqft

Unit 5026 · Avail. Aug 28

$1,775

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 989 sqft

Unit 4016 · Avail. Aug 20

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 989 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Exchange.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
furnished
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
car wash area
courtyard
internet cafe
dog park
gym
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
cats allowed
parking
on-site laundry
fire pit
guest parking
hot tub
Welcome to The Exchange! Nestled in the heart of Atlantic Station, walking distance to local shopping, dining and entertainment, The Exchange offers an unparalleled living experience. Our resort style community boasts world class amenities and beautifully designed apartment homes. We are proud to offer spacious one and two-bedroom apartment homes in glorious West Midtown.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant per applicant
Deposit: based on credit; up to one month's rent
Move-in Fees: $200 (admin fee)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $0
fee: $300 flat fee
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
Dogs
rent: $20/month per dog
restrictions: No aggressive breeds. Weight limit: 80 lbs.
Cats
rent: $20/month per cat
restrictions: No
Parking Details: Other. Please contact our leasing office for details about our parking information.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Exchange have any available units?
The Exchange has 11 units available starting at $1,477 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does The Exchange have?
Some of The Exchange's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Exchange currently offering any rent specials?
The Exchange is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Exchange pet-friendly?
Yes, The Exchange is pet friendly.
Does The Exchange offer parking?
Yes, The Exchange offers parking.
Does The Exchange have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Exchange does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Exchange have a pool?
Yes, The Exchange has a pool.
Does The Exchange have accessible units?
Yes, The Exchange has accessible units.
Does The Exchange have units with dishwashers?
No, The Exchange does not have units with dishwashers.
