1010 Forest Overlook Drive

Amenities
Luxuriously furnished custom, fenced/gated executive estate. Prestigious Guilford Forest Sbdvn. Historic Cascade. 15 min to downtown Atl. Dramatic 18 window foyer. Expansive 5 bdrm 5 bthrm w/ open plan with in-law suite. 12ft soaring ceilings in living & dining rooms w/ beautiful marble floors. Chef's delight kitchen open to Family/keeping room. Grand Master Suite w/ king-sized bthrm. Private loft; 2 ex-large bdrms. But wait! Terrace level: 8 seat theater, elegant grand master. Full kitchen. Custom curved stacked stone bar. Office. Luxury living. REQUEST FLYER.