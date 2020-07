Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities bocce court business center clubhouse coffee bar courtyard gym parking pool bbq/grill garage package receiving yoga cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator pet friendly 24hr maintenance car charging carport cc payments e-payments game room hot tub internet access internet cafe online portal shuffle board smoke-free community valet service

Named an "Elite 1% Property" in 2017 by J Turner Research for exceptional ratings and service.



Life at City View Vinings presents an abundance of choices. Whether you choose a calm afternoon in the courtyard, or an exciting urban excursion with friends, it’s all here. Enjoy stunning rooftop views of Buckhead and Midtown, the serenity of our private yoga studio, the relaxing saltwater pool and poolside cabanas, and access to all the vibrant Vinings neighborhood has to offer. No need to venture far for the very best of Atlanta—concerts, outdoor activities, shopping, restaurants are all minutes away. Formerly known as 'Alexan Vinings,' these apartments are your personal oasis in the middle of the thriving city.