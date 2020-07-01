Rent Calculator
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
16242 SAINT MICHELLE COURT
Last updated May 22 2020 at 1:54 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
16242 SAINT MICHELLE COURT
16242 Saint Michelle Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
16242 Saint Michelle Court, Tampa, FL 33647
Tampa Palms
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Very spacious rarely available 3rd floor 1/1 unit in the sought-after Promenade at Tampa Palms condo community. 1092 sqft heated. New laminate floor.
Available now!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 16242 SAINT MICHELLE COURT have any available units?
16242 SAINT MICHELLE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time.
Tampa, FL
.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Tampa Rent Report
.
What amenities does 16242 SAINT MICHELLE COURT have?
Some of 16242 SAINT MICHELLE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave.
Amenities section
.
Is 16242 SAINT MICHELLE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
16242 SAINT MICHELLE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16242 SAINT MICHELLE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 16242 SAINT MICHELLE COURT is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Tampa
.
Does 16242 SAINT MICHELLE COURT offer parking?
No, 16242 SAINT MICHELLE COURT does not offer parking.
Does 16242 SAINT MICHELLE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16242 SAINT MICHELLE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16242 SAINT MICHELLE COURT have a pool?
No, 16242 SAINT MICHELLE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 16242 SAINT MICHELLE COURT have accessible units?
No, 16242 SAINT MICHELLE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 16242 SAINT MICHELLE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16242 SAINT MICHELLE COURT has units with dishwashers.
