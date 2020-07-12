/
channel district
243 Apartments for rent in Channel District, Tampa, FL
15 Units Available
Bell Channelside
1120 E Twiggs St, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,424
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,634
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,390
1707 sqft
Residents can walk to both the Tampa Union Station and Ybor Channel from this location. Luxury features include a guest suite, garage parking, coffee bar and yoga. Units are recently renovated and have hardwood flooring.
37 Units Available
Channel Club Apartments
1115 E Twiggs St, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,630
511 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,805
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,710
1209 sqft
Welcome to Channel Club, where you will experience a life of luxury and a view from the top! Our Channelside apartments are uniquely designed with your lifestyle in mind and include access to exceptional resident amenities and conveniences.
20 Units Available
The Slade at Channelside
1190 E Washington St, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,531
723 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,593
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,147
1129 sqft
Situated between the Ybor Channel and Selmon Expressway, this property has a pool, yoga studio, concierge, hot tub and 24-hour gym for residents to enjoy. Units are recently renovated and feature hardwood flooring.
24 Units Available
Skyhouse Channelside
112 N 12th St, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,324
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,609
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,287
1046 sqft
Just off the water and near Highway 41. Stunning amenities including granite countertops, hardwood floors and fireplaces. On-site amenities include a coffee bar, 24-hour concierge service, pool, garages and clubhouse.
10 Units Available
Pierhouse at Channelside
1226 E Cumberland Ave, Tampa, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,575
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1202 sqft
Excellent location close to entertainment like the Florida Aquarium. Units boast laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters and dishwasher. Luxurious community features include gym, parking, pool, internet access and clubhouse.
10 Units Available
The Fitzgerald
1211 E Kennedy Blvd, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,575
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,625
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1069 sqft
Located in Tampa, just steps from Tampa Union Station and the Ybor Channel. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community offers gym, pool, yoga and dog park
1 Unit Available
1211 E Kennedy Blvd 1
1211 East Kennedy Boulevard, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,670
719 sqft
Channelside Gem-Concrete construction*Very cool - Property Id: 280109 (sorry-no co-signers) --Top rated Channelside Boutique apartment. Amazing walkability! New Publix next door.
1 Unit Available
101 S 12TH STREET
101 South 12th Street, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
3026 sqft
You will love this Penthouse with views of Tampa skyline available to rent! Take in the views through the floor to ceiling windows and from the large balcony. This condo is 3,000 sq/ft with 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.
1 Unit Available
1227 E MADISON STREET
1227 Madison Street, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1387 sqft
One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged.
1 Unit Available
1208 E KENNEDY BOULEVARD
1208 East Kennedy Boulevard, Tampa, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1185 sqft
Freshly painted with brand-new contemporary wood-look tile floors throughout the entire home as well. Beautiful 2 bedroom/2 bathroom split floorplan with large balcony overlooking the pool deck, downtown, and Channelside.
1 Unit Available
1209 E CUMBERLAND AVENUE
1209 East Cumberland Avenue, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1333 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy Magnificent Water, Downtown Skyline, Cruise Ship and Pool Views at The Towers of Channelside! This breathtaking western exposure, 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom is located on the 25th floor, which is the highest floor before the penthouses! This St.
Results within 1 mile of Channel District
34 Units Available
2Bayshore
101 W Beach Pl, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,525
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,757
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,343
1082 sqft
Minutes from the waterfront and Highway 618. Luxury living with stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Fun on-site amenities including yoga, courtyard, bike storage and 24-hour gym. Green community. On-site business center.
22 Units Available
Bainbridge Ybor City
1512 E 12th Ave, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,596
684 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,330
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,882
1144 sqft
A development chock-full of amenities, this beautiful location includes lush courtyards, an on-site fitness center, and lots of stylish features. Units offer modern kitchens, luxury floor plans, stainless steel appliance packages and more.
31 Units Available
Aurora
124 S Morgan St, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,446
694 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,809
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,070
1141 sqft
Just 8 miles from Busch Gardens. Easy access to interstates 4 and 275, and close to Tampa Bay beaches. Studio, one- and two-bedroom units available. Hardwood floors, granite countertops, dishwashers and in-unit laundry.
36 Units Available
Nine15
915 North Franklin Street, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,735
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,649
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,532
1119 sqft
In downtown Tampa's vibrant arts and entertainment district, these one- and two-bedroom high-rise apartment homes feature a gym, bike storage, car-charging stations and storage units.
32 Units Available
Anchor Riverwalk
109 W Fortune St, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,799
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,449
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,549
1462 sqft
Large one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with lots of light and great views. Community features two resort-style pools, a two-story fitness space and a sky lounge. Located right on the Tampa Riverwalk.
22 Units Available
Manor Riverwalk
202 S Parker St, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,686
616 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,022
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,629
1199 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Manor Riverwalk in Tampa. View photos, descriptions and more!
25 Units Available
500 Harbour Island
500 Knights Run Ave, Tampa, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,131
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,801
1249 sqft
Island living, with nearby shopping and dining; across from local trolley stop. Studio, 1- and 2-bedroom apartments with air conditioning, in-unit laundry and patio or balcony with stunning views. Community has pool, hot tub, and more.
37 Units Available
Olympus Harbour Island
301 Harbour Place Dr, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,895
634 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,889
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,640
1225 sqft
An elegant and supplicated community near shopping, entertainment and fine dining. Apartments feature movable kitchen islands, spa-like bathrooms, and full-sized washers and dryers in each home. Large balconies overlooking the city available.
48 Units Available
Element
808 N Franklin St, Tampa, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,570
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,220
1208 sqft
Upscale and ultra-modern. This community is in the heart of the Arts District. On-site health club, theater room, outdoor grilling area, and onsite restaurant and retail. Incredible views and spacious layouts.
1 Unit Available
1501 Doyle Carlton Dr Apt 211
1501 Doyle Carlton Drive, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
897 sqft
Text/Call Kyle Jones for a showing 727-480-5028 Water/Sewer/Trash Included Come see this 2nd Story Condo on Tampa Riverwalk close to Armature works in a gated Community with a pool.
1 Unit Available
1910 E. Palm Avenue #8302
1910 East Palm Avenue, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
598 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
***AUGUST MOVE IN SPECIAL!!!*** - HALF OFF OF THE 2ND MONTHS RENT!!! 1BR / 1BA - Great 3rd floor condo located just steps away from the vibrant arts and entertainment district of historic Ybor City! This Quarter at Ybor unit boasts a view of the
1 Unit Available
101 W Beach Pl 2
101 Beach Place, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,612
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous Bayshore apartment community - Property Id: 233442 Gorgeous Bayshore location. Walk to Harbour Island, Hyde Pk, Publix and Riverwalk. Saltwater pool, outdoor kitchen, two story renovated 24/7 fitness center overlooking the water.
1 Unit Available
710 Promenade Place
710 Promenade Pl, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,850
975 sqft
Beautiful 1BR/1BA Harbour Island Condo with 2 car garage in gated Island Place - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. Beautiful 1BR/1BA condo with 2 car garage in the gated community of Island Place on Harbour Island.
