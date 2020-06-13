/
mango
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:17 AM
124 Apartments for rent in Mango, FL📍
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5108 Sylvester Loop
5108 Sylvester Loop, Mango, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1545 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Townhome for Rent - Property Id: 298220 Brand New Home Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/298220 Property Id 298220 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5847945)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
11057 BLACK SWAN CT
11057 Black Swan Court, Mango, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1140 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Waterfront 2 Bed Townhouse near I-4 and I-75 - Property Id: 295153 Water front town house very close to national high ways I-75 and I-4. And very near to Tampa down town and some amusement parks .
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5336 B Pine Street B
5336 B Pine St, Mango, FL
2 Bedrooms
$875
Quaint duplex in quiet Seffner neighborhood - Property Id: 183979 Beautiful two-bedroom, one-bathroom duplex in quiet Seffner neighborhood. Close to I-4, post office, and shopping. Newly tiled floors and cabinets.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
Grandview Family Community
11614 Canterbury Drive, Mango, FL
2 Bedrooms
$855
Family locations pet friendly no vicious breeds ** electric on kids love our locations newly renovated homes idealy located close to stores come today move in tomorrow don't miss out mobile homes going fast!!! (RLNE2909537)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
Grandview Family Community
11528 Canterbury Drive, Mango, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
Beautiful mobile homes for rent in a recently renovated park! Low deposits and move in specials! View today and move in tomorrow! We are having the sale of the century! This is a family community not a trailer park! Come make this house your home!
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
Grandview Family Community
11605 Galway Road, Mango, FL
2 Bedrooms
$860
Beautiful mobile homes for rent in a recently renovated park! Low deposits and move in specials! View today and move in tomorrow! We are having the sale of the century! This is a family community not a trailer park! Come make this house your home!
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
Grandview Family Community
11616 Canterbury Drive, Mango, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,100
This is a great community to live in with large trees and yards. Spacious units. Close drive to Busch Gardens, shopping, and attractions. Quick access to nearby exit to I-4. One mile from Walmart. Nearby parks, baseball fields, and dog park.
Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
11614 Mango Ridge Boulevard
11614 Mango Ridge Boulevard, Mango, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1386 sqft
Must See Clean And Move-In Ready! This Great 2 Bed 2.5 Bathrooms... Over 1386 SqFt Porcelain in all the house .. Carpet ONLY on the stairs and its new ... Stainless steels appliances ...This house have a nice pack yards and Screened patio.
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
11026 BLACK SWAN COURT
11026 Black Swan Court, Mango, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1140 sqft
Gorgeous 2 story townhome in Lakeview Village! 2BR/1.
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
4205 ORANGE STREET
4205 Orange Street, Mango, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1593 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW - Large 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 car garage home in established Seffner neighborhood. This home features tile and laminate flooring throughout. Living room, separate dining room, Florida room, large screened in patio, fully fenced yard.
Last updated April 17 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
5223 PEACH AVENUE
5223 Peach Avenue, Mango, FL
1 Bedroom
$875
652 sqft
This well maintained apartment ready for immediate occupancy. Enjoy fresh air and birds chirping from the front porch. Peach Street is a very quiet neighborhood but easy access to all major interstates.
Results within 1 mile of Mango
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Sanctuary at Highland Oaks
10246 Douglas Oaks Cir, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$959
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,094
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,368
1371 sqft
Residents enjoy homes with walk-in closets, full-size washer and dryer, and outdoor storage. Community features fitness center, on-site car care center and doorstep trash valet. Close to public transportation routes.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
33 Units Available
THE RETREAT AT BERMUDA LAKE
2648 Bermuda Lake Dr, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,323
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,518
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,753
1375 sqft
Luxury community offers lake views, putting green, and pool. Residents enjoy in-unit amenities, including walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and dishwasher. Located off of I-75 and close to the restaurants and shops of North Brandon.
Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Parsons Pointe
1 Unit Available
423 Maple Pointe Drive
423 Maple Pointe Drive, Seffner, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1754 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Eliza Varnes
1 Unit Available
1234 Canyon Oaks Drive
1234 Canyon Oaks Drive, Brandon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1880 sqft
BEAUTIFUL BRANDON HOME AVAILABLE LATE JUNE Located just off I75 and Dr.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
111 Ravenway Drive
111 Ravenway Drive, Brandon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1294 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Featuring sparkling pool! Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
702 Chadsworth Avenue
702 Chadsworth Avenue, Seffner, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1209 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,209 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Eliza Varnes
1 Unit Available
2108 Nuttall Oak Pl
2108 Nuttall Oaks Place, Brandon, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
Gorgeous 4 Bed Home with Large Backyard - Spectacular, meticulously maintained home in the beautiful community of Emerald Oaks. This home includes a huge open floor plan with a spacious kitchen area overlooking a oversized living room.
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
406 DOWN PINE DRIVE
406 Down Pine Drive, Seffner, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2113 sqft
You don't want to miss out on this gorgeous home! Features include a two-car garage with tile and durable vinyl plank flooring throughout the interior.
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
2117 LENNOX DALE LANE
2117 Lennox Dale Ln, Brandon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1444 sqft
Don't wait, check out this Town Home in the newly developed Broadway Centre close to I-4 and I-75 highway. Inside this home features 3 nice size bedrooms, 2.
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Parsons Pointe
1 Unit Available
431 MAPLE POINTE DRIVE
431 Maple Pointe Drive, Seffner, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1740 sqft
If you're looking for a bright and fresh home, look no further. Features include a beautifully manicured outdoor living space and beautiful paint, durable vinyl plank, and tile throughout the home's interior.
Results within 5 miles of Mango
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 07:12am
21 Units Available
Pearce at Pavilion
3603 Pavilion Palms Circle, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,306
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,423
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,762
1276 sqft
Minutes to downtown Tampa. Contemporary apartments in a resort-style community with a Wi-Fi lounge, clubhouse, swimming pool and several fitness trails. Select apartments boast Tampa skyline views. Community offers virtual concierge and barista services.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 06:26am
6 Units Available
Westwood @60
1212 Askew Dr, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1283 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One- to three-bedroom floor plans that feature in-unit laundry, plantation blinds and private balconies. The apartment community boasts a coffee bar, a pool and a clubhouse. Near I-74 just off Brandon Blvd.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
13 Units Available
Courtney Trace
1131 Courtney Trace Dr, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,120
918 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1281 sqft
This property is convenient to Lake Brandon Village, Westfield Brandon and Interstate 75. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, business center, dog park and gated access. Apartments have alarm systems, walk-in closets and vaulted ceilings.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Mango rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,130.
Some of the colleges located in the Mango area include Florida Southern College, Polk State College, Ringling College of Art and Design, University of South Florida-Main Campus, and Altierus Career College-Tampa. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Mango from include Tampa, St. Petersburg, Clearwater, Brandon, and Bradenton.
