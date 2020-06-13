135 Apartments for rent in Progress Village, FL

Moving to Progress Village

Any move requires a deep well of patience and an almost masochistic desire to add stress to one's life, but almost everyone has to move at least once or twice in his life (or seven, eight or 24 times, who knows). The good thing is, the more often you do it the easier it gets. Having said that, you can make your move much smoother and more enjoyable by learning a few facts about your new home in advance of popping by unannounced. Here are a few starter tips that'll have you on your way to success.

Proper Paperwork

Any triumphant move begins with a first tentative step, and that step is gathering a bunch of documents to prove to your future landlord that you're everything you pronounce yourself to be upon meeting. Scoop up your picture ID--yes, the one you've got in your wallet--then grab a handful of recent pay stubs. These prove your ability to pay the monthly rent on your ideal abode, whether it's a townhouse for rent or a studio apartment. The next piece of information, your credit report, isn't something you physically provide, but it certainly helps to understand it inside and out. Peruse this document carefully and make a concerted effort to disinfect it of any negative pronouncements. If you discover erroneous information, clear it up quickly.

One more thing you might like to have on hand is a cashier's check. Lots of apartment management companies don't like personal checks for the first month's rent and security deposit.

The House Hunt

Collecting scraps of paper about your life and worthiness as a renter isn't very exciting, but picking out the type of house rental you will live in probably is. Progress Village, land of mostly fulfilled wishes, doesn't actually have the broadest assortment of options, architecturally speaking, but you'll no doubt find something you'll like all the same. Most rental properties are detached houses of the single-family variety, but there is an impressive showing of high-rise apartments and apartment complexes too. If you're hungry for townhouses for rent in Progress Village, the pickings are slim, but if there's a will there's a way.

Now, how do you feel about new or newish homes? You like them? Excellent. Most homes built in Progress Village were constructed between 1970 and 2000, with the vast majority of the rest built after that (as in, from 2000 to the present). Count your lucky stars if you dream of luxury filled house rentals with granite counter tops and updated appliances. There is less thrilling news for those hoping for a house with character, as older homes are rare finds.

By now you've got your eye on a pretty little detached rental circa 2005, which sounds lovely. Make sure nothing stops you from landing that sweet spot and plan in advance. People are moving here all the time, so the vacancy rate can be a little stiff. Give your house hunt a couple months to find the right situation. Also, out here owners are more common than renters, a reality that decreases your pool further. Again, plan in advance.