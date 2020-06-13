Apartment List
/
FL
/
progress village
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:18 AM

135 Apartments for rent in Progress Village, FL

📍

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
6783 Breezy Palm Drive
6783 Breezy Palm Drive, Progress Village, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1298 sqft
2BR / 2BA - Very spacious townhome with attached garage. Nicely upgraded kitchen, vaulted ceilings and double sets of sliding doors lead out to balcony.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
5967 SWEET BIRCH DRIVE
5967 Sweet Birch Drive, Progress Village, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1556 sqft
AVAILABLE 6/1/2020 3/2/2 OWNER is applying with the HOA to install a fence along the rear of the home. A like new Bungalow with two sides Conservation land including a small pond. Large open floorplan including the living room.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
6714 HOLLY HEATH DRIVE
6714 Holly Heath Drive, Progress Village, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1181 sqft
LOVELY TOWNHOME WITH 2 BEDROOM/2.5 BATH AND 1 CAR GARAGE WITH A BEAUTIFUL POND VIEW LOCATED AT OAK CREEK SUBDIVISION! TILE FLOORING THROUGHOUT FIRST FLOOR AND CARPET IN 2ND LEVEL. TWO LARGE BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS WITH THEIR OWN PRIVATE BATHROOMS.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
8910 MOONLIT MEADOWS LOOP
8910 Moonlit Meadows Loop, Progress Village, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1260 sqft
Very Nice 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome. Neutral grey paint, Hardwood Floors downstairs! All measurements are approximate and should be verified. This home is close to Hwy I75 for a quick commute.

1 of 79

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
8927 WALNUT GABLE COURT
8927 Walnut Gable Court, Progress Village, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1176 sqft
Lease Option- NOT a standard rental. Rent to own. You don’t want to miss out on this charming condo in an adorable community.

1 of 16

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
7027 TOWNE LAKE ROAD
7027 Towne Lake Road, Progress Village, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1400 sqft
Like brand new 3BD/2.5BA/1CG Townhome. Clean and beautiful. Energy efficient. Spacious island kitchen has stainless appliances, 42" wood cabinets and stone counters. All tile downstairs, carpet up.

1 of 16

Last updated March 10 at 05:09pm
Progress Village
1 Unit Available
4914 South 83rd Street
4914 South 83rd Street, Progress Village, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
1172 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Results within 1 mile of Progress Village
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
19 Units Available
Lenox at Bloomingdale
5905 Trace Meadow Loop, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,339
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,871
1351 sqft
A modern, upscale community near Houston. Minutes from Highway 59 and the Sam Houston Tollway. Each home features marble-styled countertops, washer and dryer connections, and bay windows. On-site athletic center, pool, and business center.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 12:09pm
21 Units Available
Pearce at Pavilion
3603 Pavilion Palms Circle, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,306
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,423
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,762
1276 sqft
Minutes to downtown Tampa. Contemporary apartments in a resort-style community with a Wi-Fi lounge, clubhouse, swimming pool and several fitness trails. Select apartments boast Tampa skyline views. Community offers virtual concierge and barista services.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
17 Units Available
RiverTree
5959 Bandera Springs Cir, Riverview, FL
Studio
$1,022
577 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,068
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,207
1047 sqft
This upscale community is near I-75 and just 20 minutes from Downtown Tampa. Beautiful finishes including nine-foot ceilings in each home. Apartments include a washer and dryer, porches and patios, and detached garages.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
35 Units Available
Azola
9303 Cobalt Dr, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,184
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,363
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,711
1174 sqft
Easy access to I-75 and Hwy 301 for easy commuting to Downtown Tampa. Resort-style pool, fitness center with boxing ring, game room with virtual sports, jogging trail, and dog park.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
28 Units Available
The Enclave at Tranquility Lake
9707 Tranquility Lake Cir, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,142
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,564
1264 sqft
Riverview townhomes close to Spoto High School and Progress Village Middle Magnet School, just off U.S. Route 301. Large rooms overlook landscaped gardens. Car care center, garages and 24-hour fitness center. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 9 at 02:11pm
$
25 Units Available
Preserve at Alafia
9711 Magnolia View Court, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,270
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A fantastic community with pond views. On-site amenities are numerous including reserved garage, storage spaces, pool, and green space. Apartments include gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets, and ample storage.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
9158 Hillcroft Dr
9158 Hillcroft Drive, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1588 sqft
GORGEOUS TOWNHOUSE IN MAGNOLIA PARK - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. Gorgeous completely furnished 2 Bedroom /2.5 Bath and two car garage townhome in Magnolia Park in Riverview area of Tampa Bay.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
9034 Aspen Hollow Drive
9034 Aspen Hollow Road, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1800 sqft
9034 Aspen Hollow Drive Available 07/16/20 Beautiful 3/2.5/2 Home, Lawn service Included - Available for July 15th, 2020 move in. This beautiful like new 3 bed/2.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4913 Dhanmandi Cir
4913 Dhanmandi Drive, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1550 sqft
Modular Home 3/2 For Rent on Private Fenced Lot - Property Id: 288309 Adorable Newly Remodeled Mobile Home for Rent with 3 bedrooms 2 Full baths ; Large Living Room on Quarter Acre Lot at the end of a Street with in a very Central location.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4620 Chatterton Way
4620 Chatterton Way, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1320 sqft
LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. Location, Location! Close to the Crosstown, I-4, and 75 the gated Community of Magnolia Park.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
9543 Newdale Way Apt 201
9543 Newdale Way, Riverview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1515 sqft
Don't miss out on your next rental opportunity.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9118 Hillcroft Drive
9118 Hillcroft Drive, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1588 sqft
9118 Hillcroft Drive Available 07/06/20 Listing Agent: Nancy Rodriguez chambers.map@gmail.com 813-300-7079 - Like new 1451 sq ft - 2br / 2.5 bathrooms & Loft townhouse with pond view in Magnolia Park community.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5817 Legacy Crescent Pl #104
5817 Legacy Crescent Place, Riverview, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
927 sqft
5817 Legacy Crescent Pl #104 Available 07/15/20 RIVERVIEW: Allegro Palms Community - Ground Floor - AVAILABLE JULY 15th! Popular gated community of Allegro Palms! Must see this adorable 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo with screened lanai with water view.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
6240 OLIVEDALE DRIVE
6240 Olivedale Drive, Riverview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1387 sqft
Here is your chance to rent this awesome 3 bedroom town house with wood floors! Open floor plan! Gated pool community! Close to everything! Water included in rent! Community pool and Gym.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:03pm
1 Unit Available
4604 Chatterton Way
4604 Chatterton Way, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1249 sqft
Village Homes is a gated community with many welcoming and exciting amenities. Pets Friendly! Enjoy access to a tropical pool, cabanas, parks, and playgrounds. The neighborhood features streetlights and sidewalks throughout.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
5813 LEGACY CRESCENT PLACE
5813 Legacy Crescent Place, Riverview, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1068 sqft
Fountain WATER VIEW! Screened porch overlooking large Pond! Upgraded 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo with 2 Masters! Upgraded Granite in Kitchen & Baths! Tile in Great Room & Dining Rm, Carpet in Bedrooms.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:03pm
Pavilion
1 Unit Available
3325 Manor Cove Circle
3325 Manor Cove Circle, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1808 sqft
Lovely Upgraded Home with an Ultra Convenient Location and Stunning Upgrades!! Open Great Room with Wood Floors, Formal Dining Room with furniture niche, Bright and Open Kitchen with Breakfast Bar, Stainless Steel Appliances, Upgraded Tile, and
City GuideProgress Village
One of the most unique activities in Hillsborough County is the annual Hillsborough County Storytelling Festival that occurs in April. Held in the picturesque historic Hillsborough High School, the free event features the most talented balladeers from around the country.

Things are looking pretty sunny in Progress Village, FL, and not just because the city is located in the Sunshine State. It helps that this diminutive city of around 5,300 people is only three miles from Tampa the way the crow flies, and it's also on the edge of Hillsborough Bay and Tampa Bay, so feel free to dip your toes every once in a while. Close to a big city, check. Close to the beach, check. Small town feel, check. Ok, this is a good start. Add to the mix the easy availability of entertainments big and small, from popular watering holes to high-end shopping to plentiful outdoor activities, and you have a vacation-like destination that feels like home. No wonder the population is exploding (it was only about 2,400 in 2010), but that doesn't mean it's becoming crowded. No, Progress Village is progressing, certainly, but it isn't depreciating in coolness. While you're no doubt already packing your bags, here are a few more bonuses that come with living the dream in the southernmost state: low crime rates, low cost of living and some of the best weather in the world. Sure, humidity exists, but with the water so close and no snow for the rest of your winters, it's hard to gripe about a little moisture in the air. Yes, Progress Village is the place to be. So come on in, the water's fine.

Moving to Progress Village

Any move requires a deep well of patience and an almost masochistic desire to add stress to one's life, but almost everyone has to move at least once or twice in his life (or seven, eight or 24 times, who knows). The good thing is, the more often you do it the easier it gets. Having said that, you can make your move much smoother and more enjoyable by learning a few facts about your new home in advance of popping by unannounced. Here are a few starter tips that'll have you on your way to success.

Proper Paperwork

Any triumphant move begins with a first tentative step, and that step is gathering a bunch of documents to prove to your future landlord that you're everything you pronounce yourself to be upon meeting. Scoop up your picture ID--yes, the one you've got in your wallet--then grab a handful of recent pay stubs. These prove your ability to pay the monthly rent on your ideal abode, whether it's a townhouse for rent or a studio apartment. The next piece of information, your credit report, isn't something you physically provide, but it certainly helps to understand it inside and out. Peruse this document carefully and make a concerted effort to disinfect it of any negative pronouncements. If you discover erroneous information, clear it up quickly.

One more thing you might like to have on hand is a cashier's check. Lots of apartment management companies don't like personal checks for the first month's rent and security deposit.

The House Hunt

Collecting scraps of paper about your life and worthiness as a renter isn't very exciting, but picking out the type of house rental you will live in probably is. Progress Village, land of mostly fulfilled wishes, doesn't actually have the broadest assortment of options, architecturally speaking, but you'll no doubt find something you'll like all the same. Most rental properties are detached houses of the single-family variety, but there is an impressive showing of high-rise apartments and apartment complexes too. If you're hungry for townhouses for rent in Progress Village, the pickings are slim, but if there's a will there's a way.

Now, how do you feel about new or newish homes? You like them? Excellent. Most homes built in Progress Village were constructed between 1970 and 2000, with the vast majority of the rest built after that (as in, from 2000 to the present). Count your lucky stars if you dream of luxury filled house rentals with granite counter tops and updated appliances. There is less thrilling news for those hoping for a house with character, as older homes are rare finds.

By now you've got your eye on a pretty little detached rental circa 2005, which sounds lovely. Make sure nothing stops you from landing that sweet spot and plan in advance. People are moving here all the time, so the vacancy rate can be a little stiff. Give your house hunt a couple months to find the right situation. Also, out here owners are more common than renters, a reality that decreases your pool further. Again, plan in advance.

Neighborhoods of Progress Village

Progress Village may be growing, but with only 5,000 something souls in town you can't really expect there to be distinctive neighborhoods like big cities traditionally have. There are some unique features to each area that may pull you one way or another, however. So check out this quick guide to help you find the perfect location.

North: The top half is definitely the easy going half. On the top west side are a series of streets with more or less ordered homes with individuality. Progress Blvd runs right through the middle of it. Northerners have to drive a little bit further to reach I-75, but the highway is pretty close either way. As for apartments, check out The Enclave at Trinity Lakes or Fountains at Falkenburg Apartments. These folks love their water features.

South: Drop down south and find pretty little houses made of ticky tacky all in a row. Many of the homes border water, either a small half moon lake or a large rectangular pool that each home backs on to. These planned communities make visiting neighbors and enjoying the soft lapping sounds of water easy. There are townhouses located around the half moon Towne Lake, for those wanting pretty views but not necessarily a ton of room.

The Sanctuary at Oak Creek: Also located in the southern portion is this sweet spot parked near one of those half moon water features. Folks here are neighborly, and each detached house, which is all there is, features either a pool, enclosed sunroom or fenced backyard. It's not walking distance from anything but more lush lawns and water, but it is pretty choice if you like a suburban feel.

Living in Progress Village

Perhaps the best thing about living in Progress Village is how much good stuff is around. With Tampa only a few short minutes away, residents can take advantage of local aquariums, Busch Gardens, sports stadiums, amusement parks and much, much more. There are opportunities to hunt, fish and boat. There are plentiful shopping areas and dining hot spots. Pretty much whatever you want to do, you can do, except ski. There are a few things to be aware of, of course. You'll need a car. Some people carpool to work, but everyone needs a vehicle to get around. Hurricanes are things that happen sometimes. Invest in insurance and pay attention to warnings; you'll be golden. Finally, pick up some extra swimsuits. The weather is lovely here year round, and apart from a few thunderstorms during the week, you'll want to spend time by the beach either soaking up the sun or surfing the waves.

Progress Village, like its name suggests, is a great place to move forward. Florida has its good spots and wacky spots, but it's never dull. Enjoy the small town feel and big city lifestyle of one of the fastest growing cities in the state, and come to PV today.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Progress Village?
The average rent price for Progress Village rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,340.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Progress Village?
Some of the colleges located in the Progress Village area include Florida Southern College, Polk State College, Ringling College of Art and Design, University of South Florida-Main Campus, and Altierus Career College-Tampa. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Progress Village?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Progress Village from include Tampa, St. Petersburg, Clearwater, Brandon, and Bradenton.

Similar Pages

Progress Village 2 BedroomsProgress Village 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Progress Village Apartments with BalconyProgress Village Apartments with Garage
Progress Village Apartments with Pool