Apartment List
/
FL
/
tampa
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 10:41 AM

184 Apartments for rent in Tampa, FL with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Tampa renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list of you... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
30 Units Available
Vantage on Hillsborough
5307 Reflections Club Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,060
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1129 sqft
Make easy living yours at beautiful Vantage on Hillsborough! This comfy Tampa apartment community offers plenty of amazing features and amenities.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
21 Units Available
Preserve at Westchase
12349 W Linebaugh Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,080
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,143
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,568
1276 sqft
Recently renovated community near the Westchase Golf Course. On-site amenities include a pool, basketball court, and 24-hour gym. Updates in units include in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, and updated appliances. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
20 Units Available
Tuscany Bay
12065 Tuscany Bay Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,072
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,393
1386 sqft
Located alongside a beautiful nature preserve, these apartments are also only minutes away from entertainment, dining and shopping. Units are available in varying floor plans, offering in-house laundry and private balconies.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Hunters Green
11 Units Available
The Vinings at Hunter's Green Apartments
8801 Hunter's Lake Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$943
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,188
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,166
1360 sqft
Luxury community surrounded by natural beauty near University of South Florida and I-75. On-site amenities include playground, clubhouse, pool and conference room. Lots of storage, trash valet service and bike storage available.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
73 Units Available
Sunstone Palms
12702 University Club Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$790
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
1001 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1293 sqft
An Floridian paradise in the heart of Tampa. Enjoy the sunshine at the two pools, playground, picnic areas and grilling stations. 1-3 bedroom apartment homes with energy-efficient appliances make this spot just about perfect.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
17 Units Available
Overlook at Crosstown Walk
10151 Iris Crosstown Drive, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,339
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from I-75, the Crosstown Expressway, and I-275. Each home features nine-foot ceilings, ample natural light, and open floor plans. On-site resort-style pool and sundeck area. Lots of green space and a fitness center.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
12 Units Available
Courtney Cove
5510 N Himes Ave, Tampa, FL
Studio
$951
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$909
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
810 sqft
Quiet community with scenic lake views conveniently located near downtown Tampa. Renovated apartments feature ceramic tile, oversized closets and private patios/balconies. Grill pavilion with picnic area in park-like setting.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
Uptown Tampa
27 Units Available
Nine15
915 North Franklin Street, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,830
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,687
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,467
1119 sqft
In downtown Tampa's vibrant arts and entertainment district, these one- and two-bedroom high-rise apartment homes feature a gym, bike storage, car-charging stations and storage units.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
22 Units Available
Amira at Westly
6105 Paddock Glen Drive, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1092 sqft
The life you've always dreamed of in Tampa, Florida, is waiting for you at Amira at Westly.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
32 Units Available
Northgreen at Carrollwood
3831 Northgreen Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,105
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
991 sqft
Resort-style getaway located just minutes away from Veterans Expressway and I-275. Recently renovated units feature hardwood floor and stainless steel. Community has a swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
37 Units Available
Cooper's Pond
3701 Fountain Mist Dr, Tampa, FL
Studio
$860
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$900
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
867 sqft
Recently renovated community with quaint pond. Bay windows and oversized closets allow for ample light and storage space. Two pools, a bark park, fitness center and on-site laundry for convenience.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 07:01am
$
17 Units Available
Valencia At Westchase
8802 Brennan Circle, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$919
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1225 sqft
Residents enjoy pool, 24-hour maintenance, and playground. Units feature washer-dryer, upgraded cabinets and countertops, and patio or balcony. Located close to Westfield Citrus Park, Westchase, and Al Lopez Park.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
23 Units Available
Sabal Palm Carrollwood
3602 Carrollwood Place Cir, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$911
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,214
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1279 sqft
Great location close to Northdale Golf and Tennis Club. Units feature patio or balcony, dishwasher, and laundry. Community includes pool, bike storage, tennis court and volleyball court.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
40 Units Available
Altis Grand Central
504 W Grand Central Ave, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,659
647 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,783
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,372
1017 sqft
Experience a new dimension at Altís Grand Central, a new reality created from vivid imagination; apartment living with a level of sophistication that once only existed in your dreams.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Tampa Palms
14 Units Available
Landmark at Grayson Park Apartment Homes
15501 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$903
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,116
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,492
1100 sqft
This property is located between Cypress Creek and Bruce B Downs Boulevard. Units feature fireplaces and have recently been renovated. Great amenities include a game room, tennis court, coffee bar and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
8 Units Available
Oak Ramble Apartments
14627 Grenadine Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,016
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
1015 sqft
Residents have access to a fishing lake, tennis court and two pools at this pet-friendly community. Units have walk-in closets and washer/dryer hookups. Easy access to the food and shopping along Bruce B Downs Boulevard.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
11 Units Available
Milana Reserve Apartment Homes
8730 N Himes Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$898
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,136
969 sqft
Residents get a taste of luxury amenities such as an onsite coffee bar, beautiful swimming pool, clubhouse and valet service. Units have hardwood flooring. There's plenty of dining and shopping to enjoy along Route 580.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Courier City - Oscawana
25 Units Available
Bleecker Hyde Park
1702 W Cleveland St, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,275
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,372
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,142
1001 sqft
Upscale units just north of the Selmon Expressway near Hyde Park. Apartments feature granite countertops with tile backsplash, European-style cabinetry and wood blinds. Coffee bar and social clubhouse on-site.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
South Seminole Heights
3 Units Available
The Flats at Seminole Heights
4111 N Poplar Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,105
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location close to many Tampa restaurants and bars as well as I-275 and I-4. Units feature renovated kitchens with backsplash, new appliances and cabinets.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Channel District
13 Units Available
Bell Channelside
1120 E Twiggs St, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,290
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,349
1707 sqft
Residents can walk to both the Tampa Union Station and Ybor Channel from this location. Luxury features include a guest suite, garage parking, coffee bar and yoga. Units are recently renovated and have hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
29 Units Available
Luxe at 1820
1820 Crosstown Club Pl, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1291 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,655
1372 sqft
A one-of-a-kind experience awaits you at Luxe at 1820 in Tampa, FL. Our one, two, and three bedroom apartments offer sumptuous details and luxurious amenities.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
12 Units Available
Audubon Village
5830 Memorial Hwy, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,055
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
944 sqft
Audubon Village offers 1 & 2-Bedroom apartments in beautiful Tampa, FL. Surrounded by tropical forestland, our serene community has everything you need to love where you live. Call our leasing team to tour one of our renovated apartments today!
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
14 Units Available
Avion at Carrollwood
11500 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$955
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
968 sqft
Located on Dale Mabry Highway, these apartments offer both convenience and comfort. Units have all modern features and amenities, as well as a community lounge, clubhouse and Wi-Fi cafe. Close to restaurants and schools.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
52 Units Available
Lantower Brandon Crossroads
10440 Sanderling Shores Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,326
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,808
1432 sqft
Welcome home to hardwood floors, a stainless steel appliance package, relaxing bathtub, and your own private patio or balcony. Spacious closets and floor plans with luxury amenities that include 24-hour gym, dog park, and pool.
City Guide for Tampa, FL

Tampa is Florida’s third most populous city (335,709 people, per the 2010 Census), and it gets top billing when it comes to Tampa Bay, the area encompassing the cities of Tampa, St. Petersburg, and Clearwater. While some cities could get all cocky and stuff with having a bay area named after them, Tampa remains humble. Even with the allure of no state income taxes, warm weather, three pro sports teams, and the beautiful Gulf Coast, Tampa still doesn’t go around bragging about itself. Of co...

Having trouble with Craigslist Tampa? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Tampa, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Tampa renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsTampa 3 BedroomsTampa Accessible ApartmentsTampa Apartments under $1,000Tampa Apartments under $800Tampa Apartments under $900
Tampa Apartments with BalconyTampa Apartments with GarageTampa Apartments with GymTampa Apartments with Hardwood FloorsTampa Apartments with Move-in SpecialsTampa Apartments with ParkingTampa Apartments with Pool
Tampa Apartments with Washer-DryerTampa Cheap PlacesTampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Furnished ApartmentsTampa Luxury PlacesTampa Pet Friendly PlacesTampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College