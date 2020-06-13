Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:13 AM

272 Apartments for rent in Tampa, FL with balcony

Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
26 Units Available
Radius Palms
14501 Caribbean Breeze Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$920
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
983 sqft
Stunning resort-like community right off the water and near the University of South Florida. Modern finishes include hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. On-site pool, fitness center and elegant decor.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
$
23 Units Available
Sabal Palm Carrollwood
3602 Carrollwood Place Cir, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$911
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,214
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1279 sqft
Great location close to Northdale Golf and Tennis Club. Units feature patio or balcony, dishwasher, and laundry. Community includes pool, bike storage, tennis court and volleyball court.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Sun Bay South
17 Units Available
Bainbridge At Westshore Marina
5350 Bridge Street, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,525
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,912
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,194
1432 sqft
Bainbridge at Westshore Marina takes nothing for granted, and takes pride in offering only the best. Reimagine elite marina-district living and discover priceless moments born out of top-quality amenities.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
40 Units Available
Altis Grand Central
504 W Grand Central Ave, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,659
647 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,783
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,372
1017 sqft
Experience a new dimension at Altís Grand Central, a new reality created from vivid imagination; apartment living with a level of sophistication that once only existed in your dreams.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
36 Units Available
5 West
5150 Net Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,099
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,314
1152 sqft
Close to the Westshore business district and 5-star dining, these units come with a washer and dryer hookup, granite counters and modern appliances. Residents have access to an Internet cafe, pool and media room.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
West Meadows
15 Units Available
Preserve at Tampa Palms
17220 Heart of Palms Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,270
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,387
1449 sqft
Newly upgraded homes now feature fireplaces, granite worktops, walk-in closets, patios and more. Close to Nature Reserve and Cypress Creek, with I-75 providing easy access to both north and south Florida.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Channel District
23 Units Available
Skyhouse Channelside
112 N 12th St, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,394
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,542
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,309
1046 sqft
Just off the water and near Highway 41. Stunning amenities including granite countertops, hardwood floors and fireplaces. On-site amenities include a coffee bar, 24-hour concierge service, pool, garages and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
32 Units Available
Vantage on Hillsborough
5307 Reflections Club Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,055
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1129 sqft
Make easy living yours at beautiful Vantage on Hillsborough! This comfy Tampa apartment community offers plenty of amazing features and amenities.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Sun Bay South
11 Units Available
South Pointe Apartments
5000 S Himes Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$981
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1011 sqft
Near Highway 92 and a short drive to Crosstown Connector Florida 618. Pet-friendly community welcomes dogs and cats. In-unit amenities include laundry with washer/dryer hookup, hardwood floors and updated stainless steel appliances. Community pool.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
21 Units Available
Preserve at Westchase
12349 W Linebaugh Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,080
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,147
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,568
1276 sqft
Recently renovated community near the Westchase Golf Course. On-site amenities include a pool, basketball court, and 24-hour gym. Updates in units include in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, and updated appliances. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
20 Units Available
Tuscany Bay
12065 Tuscany Bay Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,019
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,266
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1386 sqft
Located alongside a beautiful nature preserve, these apartments are also only minutes away from entertainment, dining and shopping. Units are available in varying floor plans, offering in-house laundry and private balconies.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Hunters Green
13 Units Available
The Vinings at Hunter's Green Apartments
8801 Hunter's Lake Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,043
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,217
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,170
1360 sqft
Luxury community surrounded by natural beauty near University of South Florida and I-75. On-site amenities include playground, clubhouse, pool and conference room. Lots of storage, trash valet service and bike storage available.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
23 Units Available
Citrus Village
7940 Citrus Garden Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,105
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,384
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary apartments with ceramic tile floors and in-unit laundry. Residents get access to a clubhouse, game room and pool. Close to Citrus Park Sports Complex. Near Veterans Expressway.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
28 Units Available
The Lodge at Hidden River
14059 Riveredge Drive, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,421
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,612
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,714
1313 sqft
Just a few minutes from Bruce B. Downs Shopping Center and the Tampa Premium outlets off I-75. Luxury homes featuring wood flooring, ample storage, and lots of upgraded finishes. On-site pool and resident lounge.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Channel District
12 Units Available
Bell Channelside
1120 E Twiggs St, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,290
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,694
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,349
1707 sqft
Residents can walk to both the Tampa Union Station and Ybor Channel from this location. Luxury features include a guest suite, garage parking, coffee bar and yoga. Units are recently renovated and have hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
16 Units Available
Overlook at Crosstown Walk
10151 Iris Crosstown Drive, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,395
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,671
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from I-75, the Crosstown Expressway, and I-275. Each home features nine-foot ceilings, ample natural light, and open floor plans. On-site resort-style pool and sundeck area. Lots of green space and a fitness center.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
16 Units Available
Mabry Manor
4902 N MacDill Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$780
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
875 sqft
Near I-275 and I-75. Larger residences with patio or balcony. 24-hour maintenance. Coffee bar, gym, business center, and playgrounds provided. Lavish pool. Minutes from Downtown Tampa and Tampa Bay.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
Courtney Cove
5510 N Himes Ave, Tampa, FL
Studio
$951
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$909
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,144
810 sqft
Quiet community with scenic lake views conveniently located near downtown Tampa. Renovated apartments feature ceramic tile, oversized closets and private patios/balconies. Grill pavilion with picnic area in park-like setting.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
MacFarlane Park
28 Units Available
Arbour Ponds
2901 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$970
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
950 sqft
Luxury units feature air conditioning, ceiling fans, and washer and dryer. Community offers pool, gym and clubhouse. Located off West Columbus Drive, close to shopping.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
12 Units Available
Palms at Sand Lake
1302 Cooperstown Ct, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$960
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1056 sqft
Conveniently location along I-275 and close to University of South Florida, Busch Gardens and Adventure Island. Spacious one- and two-bedroom apartment homes with pool, sundeck and business center.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:15am
$
Sun Bay South
40 Units Available
M South
5110 S Manhattan Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,448
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1373 sqft
Social areas abound at Tampa's newest luxury apartment community. An outdoor bar, resort pool, state-of-the-art gym and more await, while pet-friendly interiors boast contemporary kitchens, spacious closets and granite touches.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
$
Uptown Tampa
26 Units Available
Nine15
915 North Franklin Street, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,830
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,687
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,467
1119 sqft
In downtown Tampa's vibrant arts and entertainment district, these one- and two-bedroom high-rise apartment homes feature a gym, bike storage, car-charging stations and storage units.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
Sun Bay South
20 Units Available
Town WestShore
5001 Bridge Street, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,374
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,512
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,996
1106 sqft
Town Westshore, At A Glance - Waterfront property with spectacular views of Tampa Bay - Extensive outdoor bay-front amenities including multiple courtyards, gardens, beach-entry pool, wet-bar pavilion, and summer kitchen - Stunning, Newport-style,
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
20 Units Available
The Sedona
12802 Saddle Club Cir, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,284
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,622
1272 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,647
1343 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments include in-unit laundry and air conditioning. Residents have access to community pool, playground and tennis courts, plus a conference center and game room.
City Guide for Tampa, FL

Tampa is Florida’s third most populous city (335,709 people, per the 2010 Census), and it gets top billing when it comes to Tampa Bay, the area encompassing the cities of Tampa, St. Petersburg, and Clearwater. While some cities could get all cocky and stuff with having a bay area named after them, Tampa remains humble. Even with the allure of no state income taxes, warm weather, three pro sports teams, and the beautiful Gulf Coast, Tampa still doesn’t go around bragging about itself. Of co...

Having trouble with Craigslist Tampa? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Tampa, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Tampa renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

