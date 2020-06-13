Apartment List
116 Apartments for rent in Brandon, FL

Verified

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
33 Units Available
Camden Royal Palms
826 Milano Cir, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,249
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,469
1308 sqft
Modern community with elegant upgrades. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, hot tub and gym area. Gated community with garden-style tubs and brushed-nickel hardware. Bark park and grilling area available.
Last updated June 13 at 06:26am
6 Units Available
Westwood @60
1212 Askew Dr, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1283 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One- to three-bedroom floor plans that feature in-unit laundry, plantation blinds and private balconies. The apartment community boasts a coffee bar, a pool and a clubhouse. Near I-74 just off Brandon Blvd.
Last updated June 13 at 07:21am
$
20 Units Available
Avenue @Creekbridge 
1002 Creekbridge Rd, Brandon, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1175 sqft
Spacious two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with wood plank floors, vaulted ceilings and walk-in closets, close to parks, shopping and restaurants. A fishing dock, a gym and a pool are on hand as well.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
13 Units Available
Courtney Trace
1131 Courtney Trace Dr, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,120
918 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1281 sqft
This property is convenient to Lake Brandon Village, Westfield Brandon and Interstate 75. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, business center, dog park and gated access. Apartments have alarm systems, walk-in closets and vaulted ceilings.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
14 Units Available
The Addison
2516 Annapolis Way, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1354 sqft
Set amongst palm trees on beautifully manicured green lawns, The Addison Apartment Homes is your destination for spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in Brandon, Florida.
Last updated June 13 at 07:17am
2 Units Available
Lakewood Apartments
1651 Lake Meadow Cir S, Brandon, FL
Studio
$730
288 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lakewood Apartments in Brandon. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 09:17pm
4 Units Available
Bridgeport
3385 Creekridge Rd, Brandon, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$920
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
Newly updated homes with fully-equipped kitchens and a patio/balcony. Parking available. Use the on-site laundry center any time. Easy access to I-75. Steps from the JC Handly Sports Complex.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
32 Units Available
Lucerne
1419 Lake Lucerne Way, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1267 sqft
Lucerne is ready to welcome you home! Our stunning apartment community offers comfortable living with your lifestyle in mind.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown Tampa
13 Units Available
Century Crosstown
9712 Bosque Creek Cir, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,270
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,351
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,686
1372 sqft
Airy apartments feature a fireplace, air conditioning, extra storage and granite counters, along with stainless steel kitchen appliances. Amenities in this pet-friendly, green community include a zero-entry pool, car wash area and media room.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
2211 Grand Isle
2211 Grand Isle Dr, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,160
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1195 sqft
Step into a lakeside living at 2211 Grand Isle where you'll be greeted by our onsite award-winning team. 2211 Grand Isle offers an array of spacious and designer-inspired, one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments homes to choose from.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
16 Units Available
Lakeside Central Apartments
529 S Parsons Ave, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,098
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,278
869 sqft
Lakeside Apartments in Brandon, IL, are located near Interstate 75 for easy commuting. The apartments sit next to a gorgeous lake that's perfect for serene walks. Units are updated and feature private patios.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
33 Units Available
THE RETREAT AT BERMUDA LAKE
2648 Bermuda Lake Dr, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,323
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,518
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,753
1375 sqft
Luxury community offers lake views, putting green, and pool. Residents enjoy in-unit amenities, including walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and dishwasher. Located off of I-75 and close to the restaurants and shops of North Brandon.
Last updated June 13 at 06:19am
282 Units Available
Tapestry Town Center
650 Tapestry Lane, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,115
961 sqft
Tapestry Town Center Apartments are located in Brandon, FL, uniquely stretched across South Gornto Lake Road providing key convenience to shopping, dining, and entertainment venues.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
3 Units Available
Palms at Palisades
512 Camino Real Ct, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A charming community near I-75 and area parks. On-site resort-style pool, tennis court, and playscape area. Open floor plans, with ample storage and modern amenities in the kitchen.

Valrico Manor
1 Unit Available
1969 Crown Park Drive
1969 Crown Park Drive, Brandon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1416 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 Unit Available
111 Ravenway Drive
111 Ravenway Drive, Brandon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1294 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Featuring sparkling pool! Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

Buckhorn Creek
1 Unit Available
3212 Doe Court
3212 Doe Court, Brandon, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1056 sqft
3212 Doe Court - Cozy 2 bed, 1.5 bath townhome in Buckhorn Creek community. Rental has Brazilian laminate flooring and refinished hardwood stairway. Take a break from the heat in the community pool. (RLNE5834654)

Lake Heather Oaks
1 Unit Available
143 Valley Circle
143 Valley Circle, Brandon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1564 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Featuring sparkling pool! Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 Unit Available
2018 Whispering Sands Court
2018 Whispering Sands Court, Brandon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1503 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,503 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 Unit Available
1511 Long Pond Dr
1511 Long Pond Drive, Brandon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1679 sqft
Stunning and inviting, this 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in Valrico, has it all! Boasting an open floor plan, the vaulted family room continues into the heart of the home.

Russellwood
1 Unit Available
705 Russell Ln Apt 212
705 Russell Lane, Brandon, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1069 sqft
This cute 2 bedroom condo is located in the heart of Brandon, It is being completely remodeled- everything new,close to everything. New Wood Laminate and new carpet.

Kings Court
1 Unit Available
608 Lynchburg Dr
608 Lynchburg Drive, Brandon, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1170 sqft
Quiet and quaint townhouse neighborhood in Kings Court in Brandon near the Brandon hospital. Bedrooms and full bath located on the second floor, new carpet upstairs, extra large master suite includes oversized closet with an extra storage closet.

Russellwood
1 Unit Available
709 RUSSELL LANE
709 Russell Lane, Brandon, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1090 sqft
Great 2 full Bedroom, 2 full Bath located in central brandon 5 minutes to I-75 walking distance to food shopping, Pharmacy, Hospital and muliple dine -in and fast food restaurants.

1 Unit Available
222 Terrace Drive
222 Terrace Drive, Brandon, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1550 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Median Rent in Brandon

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Brandon is $1,024, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,274.
Studio
$897
1 Bed
$1,024
2 Beds
$1,274
3+ Beds
$1,685
City GuideBrandon
Brandon, Florida: the birthplace of the homestyle bar & grill chain Beef O'Brady's.

Before the land was settled and formed into a town, this Florida site was known as New Hope. John Brandon bought the land in 1858 and his name subsequently stuck to the township. In 1890, the Florida Central and Peninsula Railroad came past the village; motivated by the opportunity for economic growth the railroad represented, residents built a train depot on Moon Street and were soon declared an official town.

Having trouble with Craigslist Brandon? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Diverse Climate

Unlike other parts of Florida such as Tampa Bay, Brandon experiences low temperatures in the winter months that often dip below freezing at night. The winters are mild but dry here, and as can be expected in Florida, the summers are long and hot. But not quite as hot as you might endure in other Florida towns: in addition to nightly frosts during the winter, the temperatures during the summer months are often 10 or 20 degrees lower than those experienced by residents of Tampa Bay. It might surprise you to learn that even snow is not unheard of in Brandon. Sure, there's no need to pack your snow-blower, but on a cold wintery night you just might get a dusting!

Homes and Apartments for Rent in Brandon

Wherever you choose to live in Brandon, you are likely to have a beautiful view of landscaped greenery, pool access, and air conditioning. Some apartment buildings are older than others, but all of them are well-maintained, landscaped, and charming places to live. Apartments with pets allowed are abundant, so there's no need to worry about leaving your four-legged friends in colder climes.

The cost of renting a house in Brandon is usually around the national average, with the exception of the far southeast corner of town where rental costs are a little higher. There is no marked quality difference in homes in this part of town in relation to the rest of the houses, with the exception that they are simply a little newer. Most homes you find throughout Brandon are spacious and available on beautiful green lots.

Making the Most of Brandon

Brandon residents are served by the Hillsborough Area Regional Transit bus lines, and there are 7 total bus routes in the town, including three Express lines. The local bus lines connect various districts of the city to one another via interconnecting routes. The city's 100,000 residents can rely on this transit system to get them around the city and out of town via daily scheduled stops.

So where are all those bustling bus passengers off to? This gets down to one of the most important questions people need to answer when they are moving and looking for rental homes: what do people do here for fun? There is an annual fair hosted at the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds every October where you can find rides, games, prizes, and carnival food. During the rest of the year, Brandon residents get their fix of retail therapy at the nearby Westfield Shoppingtown, and catch all the latest blockbuster hits and indie flicks at the Regency 20.

Westfield Shoppingtown is the local shopping mall, often frequented by visitors directly from Tampa. It's got basically everything a shopaholic could ask for, including the major department store anchors JCPenney, Macy's, Sears, Dillard's, and Dick's Sporting Goods. For people looking for more unique goods, there is also a wide variety of smaller branded stores and boutiques in Shoppingtown that offer clothing, books, electronics, accessories, and basically any little geegaw your heart could desire. There are also more than a few popular restaurants in the mall that can cater to every whim of your tummy and tastebuds when it's time for a shopping break. For evenings out of the house, check out what is playing at the Regency 20 and chill out with some popcorn, candy, and your favorite actors.

With Tampa nearby to fulfill any urban urges you might feel, Brandon is a great place to lead a more chilled-out, low-key, and affordable life, without sacrificing any of culture or bustle of city.

June 2020 Brandon Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Brandon Rent Report. Brandon rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Brandon rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Brandon rents declined moderately over the past month

Brandon rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, but have increased marginally by 0.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Brandon stand at $1,024 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,275 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Brandon's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Tampa Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Brandon, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Tampa metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Valrico has seen rents fall by 2.0% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Tampa metro with a two-bedroom median of $1,586.
    • Largo has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 6.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,267, while one-bedrooms go for $1,018.
    • St. Petersburg has the least expensive rents in the Tampa metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,203; rents went down 0.5% over the past month but rose 0.6% over the past year.

    Brandon rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Brandon, a few large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Brandon is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Florida as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in Jacksonville and 0.2% in Miami.
    • Brandon's median two-bedroom rent of $1,275 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.5% increase in Brandon.
    • While Brandon's rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Los Angeles saw a decrease of 0.1%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Brandon than most large cities. For example, Los Angeles has a median 2BR rent of $1,753.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Tampa
    $1,030
    $1,280
    -0.5%
    0.9%
    St. Petersburg
    $970
    $1,200
    -0.5%
    0.6%
    Clearwater
    $980
    $1,230
    -0.5%
    1.3%
    Brandon
    $1,020
    $1,270
    -0.3%
    0.5%
    Largo
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.1%
    6%
    Riverview
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.5%
    1.1%
    Palm Harbor
    $1,070
    $1,340
    -0.6%
    -0.6%
    Pinellas Park
    $1,090
    $1,360
    -0.9%
    2%
    Wesley Chapel
    $1,140
    $1,420
    -0.3%
    1.3%
    Valrico
    $1,270
    $1,590
    0
    -2%
    Dunedin
    $1,000
    $1,250
    -0.4%
    0.4%
    Plant City
    $780
    $970
    0.6%
    -0.5%
    Tarpon Springs
    $890
    $1,110
    -0.3%
    0.8%
    Lutz
    $950
    $1,180
    -0.4%
    4.7%
    Seminole
    $1,030
    $1,280
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    New Port Richey
    $830
    $1,040
    0.4%
    -0.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Brandon?
    In Brandon, the median rent is $897 for a studio, $1,024 for a 1-bedroom, $1,274 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,685 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Brandon, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Brandon?
    Some of the colleges located in the Brandon area include Florida Southern College, Polk State College, Ringling College of Art and Design, University of South Florida-Main Campus, and Altierus Career College-Tampa. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Brandon?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Brandon from include Tampa, St. Petersburg, Clearwater, Bradenton, and Lakeland.

