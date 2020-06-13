116 Apartments for rent in Brandon, FL📍
Before the land was settled and formed into a town, this Florida site was known as New Hope. John Brandon bought the land in 1858 and his name subsequently stuck to the township. In 1890, the Florida Central and Peninsula Railroad came past the village; motivated by the opportunity for economic growth the railroad represented, residents built a train depot on Moon Street and were soon declared an official town.
Having trouble with Craigslist Brandon? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!
Unlike other parts of Florida such as Tampa Bay, Brandon experiences low temperatures in the winter months that often dip below freezing at night. The winters are mild but dry here, and as can be expected in Florida, the summers are long and hot. But not quite as hot as you might endure in other Florida towns: in addition to nightly frosts during the winter, the temperatures during the summer months are often 10 or 20 degrees lower than those experienced by residents of Tampa Bay. It might surprise you to learn that even snow is not unheard of in Brandon. Sure, there's no need to pack your snow-blower, but on a cold wintery night you just might get a dusting!
Wherever you choose to live in Brandon, you are likely to have a beautiful view of landscaped greenery, pool access, and air conditioning. Some apartment buildings are older than others, but all of them are well-maintained, landscaped, and charming places to live. Apartments with pets allowed are abundant, so there's no need to worry about leaving your four-legged friends in colder climes.
The cost of renting a house in Brandon is usually around the national average, with the exception of the far southeast corner of town where rental costs are a little higher. There is no marked quality difference in homes in this part of town in relation to the rest of the houses, with the exception that they are simply a little newer. Most homes you find throughout Brandon are spacious and available on beautiful green lots.
Brandon residents are served by the Hillsborough Area Regional Transit bus lines, and there are 7 total bus routes in the town, including three Express lines. The local bus lines connect various districts of the city to one another via interconnecting routes. The city's 100,000 residents can rely on this transit system to get them around the city and out of town via daily scheduled stops.
So where are all those bustling bus passengers off to? This gets down to one of the most important questions people need to answer when they are moving and looking for rental homes: what do people do here for fun? There is an annual fair hosted at the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds every October where you can find rides, games, prizes, and carnival food. During the rest of the year, Brandon residents get their fix of retail therapy at the nearby Westfield Shoppingtown, and catch all the latest blockbuster hits and indie flicks at the Regency 20.
Westfield Shoppingtown is the local shopping mall, often frequented by visitors directly from Tampa. It's got basically everything a shopaholic could ask for, including the major department store anchors JCPenney, Macy's, Sears, Dillard's, and Dick's Sporting Goods. For people looking for more unique goods, there is also a wide variety of smaller branded stores and boutiques in Shoppingtown that offer clothing, books, electronics, accessories, and basically any little geegaw your heart could desire. There are also more than a few popular restaurants in the mall that can cater to every whim of your tummy and tastebuds when it's time for a shopping break. For evenings out of the house, check out what is playing at the Regency 20 and chill out with some popcorn, candy, and your favorite actors.
With Tampa nearby to fulfill any urban urges you might feel, Brandon is a great place to lead a more chilled-out, low-key, and affordable life, without sacrificing any of culture or bustle of city.
June 2020 Brandon Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Brandon Rent Report. Brandon rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Brandon rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
Brandon rents declined moderately over the past month
Brandon rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, but have increased marginally by 0.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Brandon stand at $1,024 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,275 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Brandon's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across the Tampa Metro
Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Brandon, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Tampa metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.
- Valrico has seen rents fall by 2.0% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Tampa metro with a two-bedroom median of $1,586.
- Largo has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 6.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,267, while one-bedrooms go for $1,018.
- St. Petersburg has the least expensive rents in the Tampa metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,203; rents went down 0.5% over the past month but rose 0.6% over the past year.
Brandon rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide
As rents have increased marginally in Brandon, a few large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Brandon is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.
- Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Florida as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in Jacksonville and 0.2% in Miami.
- Brandon's median two-bedroom rent of $1,275 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.5% increase in Brandon.
- While Brandon's rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Los Angeles saw a decrease of 0.1%.
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in Brandon than most large cities. For example, Los Angeles has a median 2BR rent of $1,753.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.