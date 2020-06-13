116 Apartments for rent in Brandon, FL

Making the Most of Brandon

Brandon residents are served by the Hillsborough Area Regional Transit bus lines, and there are 7 total bus routes in the town, including three Express lines. The local bus lines connect various districts of the city to one another via interconnecting routes. The city's 100,000 residents can rely on this transit system to get them around the city and out of town via daily scheduled stops.

So where are all those bustling bus passengers off to? This gets down to one of the most important questions people need to answer when they are moving and looking for rental homes: what do people do here for fun? There is an annual fair hosted at the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds every October where you can find rides, games, prizes, and carnival food. During the rest of the year, Brandon residents get their fix of retail therapy at the nearby Westfield Shoppingtown, and catch all the latest blockbuster hits and indie flicks at the Regency 20.

Westfield Shoppingtown is the local shopping mall, often frequented by visitors directly from Tampa. It's got basically everything a shopaholic could ask for, including the major department store anchors JCPenney, Macy's, Sears, Dillard's, and Dick's Sporting Goods. For people looking for more unique goods, there is also a wide variety of smaller branded stores and boutiques in Shoppingtown that offer clothing, books, electronics, accessories, and basically any little geegaw your heart could desire. There are also more than a few popular restaurants in the mall that can cater to every whim of your tummy and tastebuds when it's time for a shopping break. For evenings out of the house, check out what is playing at the Regency 20 and chill out with some popcorn, candy, and your favorite actors.

With Tampa nearby to fulfill any urban urges you might feel, Brandon is a great place to lead a more chilled-out, low-key, and affordable life, without sacrificing any of culture or bustle of city.