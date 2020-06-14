169 Apartments for rent in Tampa, FL with garage
Tampa is Florida’s third most populous city (335,709 people, per the 2010 Census), and it gets top billing when it comes to Tampa Bay, the area encompassing the cities of Tampa, St. Petersburg, and Clearwater. While some cities could get all cocky and stuff with having a bay area named after them, Tampa remains humble. Even with the allure of no state income taxes, warm weather, three pro sports teams, and the beautiful Gulf Coast, Tampa still doesn’t go around bragging about itself. Of co...
Tampa apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.