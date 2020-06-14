169 Apartments for rent in Tampa, FL with garage

Apartment List
Tampa apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily struggle... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Channel District
13 Units Available
Bell Channelside
1120 E Twiggs St, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,290
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,349
1707 sqft
Residents can walk to both the Tampa Union Station and Ybor Channel from this location. Luxury features include a guest suite, garage parking, coffee bar and yoga. Units are recently renovated and have hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
29 Units Available
Luxe at 1820
1820 Crosstown Club Pl, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1291 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,655
1372 sqft
A one-of-a-kind experience awaits you at Luxe at 1820 in Tampa, FL. Our one, two, and three bedroom apartments offer sumptuous details and luxurious amenities.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
52 Units Available
Lantower Brandon Crossroads
10440 Sanderling Shores Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,326
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,808
1432 sqft
Welcome home to hardwood floors, a stainless steel appliance package, relaxing bathtub, and your own private patio or balcony. Spacious closets and floor plans with luxury amenities that include 24-hour gym, dog park, and pool.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
12 Units Available
Seasons at Westchase
12011 Citrus Falls Cir, Tampa, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$965
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1068 sqft
Conveniently located between Sheldon Road and Veteran's Expressway. Beautiful open floor plan apartments with hardwood floors, updated kitchens, balconies and stainless steel appliances. Pool, grills and basketball court. Built around a small but picturesque lake.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Temple Crest
18 Units Available
Arbor Walk
4121 E Busch Blvd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,027
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1122 sqft
Gated community in North Tampa, right beside Busch Gardens. Apartments feature walk-in closets, patio and dishwasher. The complex is private and contains a pool, gym, game room, business center and more.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Courier City - Oscawana
42 Units Available
Post Hyde Park
502 S Fremont Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,305
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,430
1384 sqft
Located just a short distance from Bayshore Boulevard and Hyde Park Village. Units range from apartments to townhomes, and offer granite counters, in-unit laundry and bathtubs.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Channel District
50 Units Available
Channel Club Apartments
1115 E Twiggs St, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,545
511 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,715
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
1209 sqft
Welcome to Channel Club, where you will experience a life of luxury and a view from the top! Our Channelside apartments are uniquely designed with your lifestyle in mind and include access to exceptional resident amenities and conveniences.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
10 Units Available
Century Cross Creek
10821 Cross Creek Blvd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,048
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Can't beat amenity package: resort-style pool, tennis court, and 24-hour fitness center to name a few. Interiors are stylishly appointed with crown molding, hardwood floors, and screened-in verandas. Convenient access to I-75.
Verified

1 of 62

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Westchase
21 Units Available
West Park Village
9902 Brompton Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1316 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,910
1499 sqft
Upscale apartment homes with in-unit laundry and designer tile kitchen backsplash. Residents can use a 24/7 cafe, pool and sundeck, and private courtyards on site. Close to shops and eateries of Westchase Town Center.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
West Meadows
24 Units Available
Portofino
8702 New Tampa Blvd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,120
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1380 sqft
Modern homes with fully equipped kitchens and in-unit laundry. Bike storage available. Lots of amenities, including a tennis court, playground, and cyber cafe. Near I-275 and I-75.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
7 Units Available
The Club at Hidden River
13564 Cypress Glen Lane, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1268 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1536 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,960
1793 sqft
The Club at Hidden River in Tampa, Florida offers all the comforts of home in a pristine setting that can't be beat. Easy access to Interstate 75 and 275 offers a seamless journey to anywhere you need to go in the Sunshine State.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
Channel District
12 Units Available
The Slade at Channelside
1190 E Washington St, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,566
723 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,595
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1129 sqft
Situated between the Ybor Channel and Selmon Expressway, this property has a pool, yoga studio, concierge, hot tub and 24-hour gym for residents to enjoy. Units are recently renovated and feature hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 06:01am
28 Units Available
Camden Westchase Park
12112 Sugarloaf Key St, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,239
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1252 sqft
Countryside Malls and Citrus Park are both just short drives from this property. Community features include pool, coffee bar, game room, garage parking and 24-hour gym. Units feature hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Historic Ybor City
20 Units Available
Bainbridge Ybor City
1512 E 12th Ave, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,496
684 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,929
1144 sqft
A development chock-full of amenities, this beautiful location includes lush courtyards, an on-site fitness center, and lots of stylish features. Units offer modern kitchens, luxury floor plans, stainless steel appliance packages and more.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Channel District
12 Units Available
Pierhouse at Channelside
1226 E Cumberland Ave, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,284
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,503
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,106
1202 sqft
Excellent location close to entertainment like the Florida Aquarium. Units boast laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters and dishwasher. Luxurious community features include gym, parking, pool, internet access and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
27 Units Available
Canopy at Citrus Park
13306 Canopy Grove Drive, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,298
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,532
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,797
1343 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Canopy at Citrus Park in Tampa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Carver City - Lincoln Gardens
24 Units Available
Grady Square
2615 N Grady Ave, Tampa, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,555
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1258 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans available. Granite countertops, dishwashers and parking garage. Pet-friendly apartments near Al Lopez Park. Convenient to Interstate 275 and Highway 574.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
20 Units Available
The Sedona
12802 Saddle Club Cir, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,284
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,622
1272 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,647
1343 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments include in-unit laundry and air conditioning. Residents have access to community pool, playground and tennis courts, plus a conference center and game room.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
10 Units Available
Camden Montague
9567 Sunbelt St, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,249
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,489
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just minutes from Tampa International Airport and Clearwater. Residents live in units with laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Luxury community offers 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
30 Units Available
Manor Riverwalk
202 S Parker St, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,661
616 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,957
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,135
1199 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Manor Riverwalk in Tampa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 06:24am
$
Uptown Tampa
35 Units Available
Anchor Riverwalk
109 W Fortune St, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,799
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,449
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,949
1462 sqft
Large one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with lots of light and great views. Community features two resort-style pools, a two-story fitness space and a sky lounge. Located right on the Tampa Riverwalk.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 07:03am
55 Units Available
Veranda at Westchase
12401 W Hillsborough Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,109
918 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1269 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,559
1444 sqft
Downtown Tampa is convenient to this property, but there's also plenty of retail and dining options along Route West Hillsborough Avenue. The lakeside community has a clubhouse, hot tub and gym. Units feature hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Channel District
21 Units Available
Skyhouse Channelside
112 N 12th St, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,516
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,542
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,309
1046 sqft
Just off the water and near Highway 41. Stunning amenities including granite countertops, hardwood floors and fireplaces. On-site amenities include a coffee bar, 24-hour concierge service, pool, garages and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
22 Units Available
Citrus Village
7940 Citrus Garden Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,105
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,384
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary apartments with ceramic tile floors and in-unit laundry. Residents get access to a clubhouse, game room and pool. Close to Citrus Park Sports Complex. Near Veterans Expressway.
City Guide for Tampa, FL

Tampa is Florida’s third most populous city (335,709 people, per the 2010 Census), and it gets top billing when it comes to Tampa Bay, the area encompassing the cities of Tampa, St. Petersburg, and Clearwater. While some cities could get all cocky and stuff with having a bay area named after them, Tampa remains humble. Even with the allure of no state income taxes, warm weather, three pro sports teams, and the beautiful Gulf Coast, Tampa still doesn’t go around bragging about itself. Of co...

Having trouble with Craigslist Tampa? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Tampa, FL

Tampa apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

