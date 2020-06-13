/
/
lake magdalene
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:20 AM
236 Apartments for rent in Lake Magdalene, FL📍
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
112 Griffin Rd
112 Griffin Road, Lake Magdalene, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1024 sqft
Lutz Home - 112 Griffin Rd. Lutz, FL 33548 - This is a wonderful remodeled 3 Bedroom, 1 bathroom house.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
106 Floral Drive #C
106 Floral Dr, Lake Magdalene, FL
1 Bedroom
$825
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! 1 bedroom / 1 bathroom VERY NICELY maintained condo located in Northwest Tampa near Florida and Bearss.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Cherry Creek
1 Unit Available
14057 Briardale Ln
14057 Briardale Lane, Lake Magdalene, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,010
1760 sqft
3 BED 3 BATH - tile/ laminate flooring, newer kitchen cabinets, his/hers walk-in closets, updated windows. Enclosed sun room off the kitchen & dining room opens to the big screen-enclosed patio.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
12728 Linda Drive
12728 Linda Drive, Lake Magdalene, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2106 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
1920 Taylor Lane
1920 Taylor Lane, Lake Magdalene, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
850 sqft
https://secure.rently.com/properties/927309?source=marketing "Duplex" 850 SqFt, LAWN SERVICE INCLUDED, Great Room, Tile Floors in All Living Areas, Updated Kitchen with new cabinets and counters.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lake Morley Terrace
1 Unit Available
14904 N Boulevard
14904 North Boulevard, Lake Magdalene, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1295 sqft
14904 N Boulevard Available 08/01/20 - Coming soon!! Currently occupied, Please DO NOT DISTURB the tenants. Will be ready to move in early AUGUST.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bearss Glen
1 Unit Available
14918 Pinecrest Rd
14918 Pinecrest Rd, Lake Magdalene, FL
2 Bedrooms
$895
900 sqft
A 2 bedroom 1 bath 900 sqft home on a large fenced lot with a porch. This lot is lined with huge oak trees. This is a once in a life time opportunity and should not be missed. . .. . .
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Lake Magdalene
1 Unit Available
13828 STONE MILL WAY
13828 Stone Mill Way, Lake Magdalene, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
896 sqft
This Lake Magdalene area 2 bedroom/1.5 bathroom unit is move-in ready and features newer carpet on the second level. The first floor plan is open and spacious with plenty of light. There is ample closet space in each bedroom upstairs.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 12:03pm
1 Unit Available
205 Pine Tulip Ct
205 Pine Tulip Court, Lake Magdalene, FL
2 Bedrooms
$995
899 sqft
Great 2 Bedroom condo home in Gated Renaissance Villas. Upgraded unit, comes with all appliances, including washer and dryer. Centrally located around the University Of South Florida, University Hospital, Moffit, shopping and all
1 of 23
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
310 E. 130th Ave.
310 East 130th Avenue, Lake Magdalene, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1230 sqft
Single Family Home - This home is now available for a long-term resident. This home features a nice floor plan, tile flooring throughout (no carpet), warm paint colors, a 1 car attached garage and a fenced yard.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Avila
1 Unit Available
1004 LOSILLAS DE AVILA
1004 Losillas De Avila, Lake Magdalene, FL
4 Bedrooms
$6,750
3419 sqft
Beautiful One Story Home with Pool for Rent In Avila! This home has been completely remodeled and everything is new! This 4 bedroom 3.
1 of 45
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Avila
1 Unit Available
16609 VILLALENDA DE AVILA
16609 Villalenda De Avila, Lake Magdalene, FL
6 Bedrooms
$14,950
6751 sqft
Exquisite Mediterranean Estate Home located in Avila Golf & Country Club, Tampa Bay’s premier guard gated country club community. This beautiful home is situated on .
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
2851 GRAND KEMERTON PLACE
2851 Grand Kemerton Pl, Lake Magdalene, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1824 sqft
Available June 1st, 2020 Stunning town home in wonderful location! Imagine yourself living in a wonderful location, brand new, never lived in Town home! All you will need to do is unpack! This is a rare opportunity to lease a brand new town home.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
2847 GRAND KEMERTON PLACE
2847 Grand Kemerton Pl, Lake Magdalene, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1824 sqft
Available June 1, 2020 Stunning town home in wonderful location! Imagine yourself living in a wonderful location, brand new, never lived in Town home! All you will need to do is unpack! This is a rare opportunity to lease a brand new town home.
Results within 1 mile of Lake Magdalene
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
$
23 Units Available
Sabal Palm Carrollwood
3602 Carrollwood Place Cir, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$911
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,214
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1279 sqft
Great location close to Northdale Golf and Tennis Club. Units feature patio or balcony, dishwasher, and laundry. Community includes pool, bike storage, tennis court and volleyball court.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Lake Brant
47 Units Available
Altis Promenade
18065 Promenade Park Lane, Lutz, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,319
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,516
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,955
1401 sqft
Live exceptionally at Altís Promenade; your upscale apartment lifestyle with inspiring attractions at every turn.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
12 Units Available
Palms at Sand Lake
1302 Cooperstown Ct, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$960
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1056 sqft
Conveniently location along I-275 and close to University of South Florida, Busch Gardens and Adventure Island. Spacious one- and two-bedroom apartment homes with pool, sundeck and business center.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
8 Units Available
Arbors at Carrollwood
3939 Ehrlich Rd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,385
906 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1231 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1499 sqft
Stylish apartments located near Veterans Expressway and I-275. Apartments feature granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Amenities include pool, hot tub, tennis courts and a media room. Smoke-free units are available.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
31 Units Available
Northgreen at Carrollwood
3831 Northgreen Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,105
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
991 sqft
Resort-style getaway located just minutes away from Veterans Expressway and I-275. Recently renovated units feature hardwood floor and stainless steel. Community has a swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Northdale
10 Units Available
Lakes of Northdale
16297 Northdale Oaks Dr, Northdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,045
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1125 sqft
Sweeping lake views greet you at stunning Lakes of Northdale, located in northwest Tampa, FL. Our sensational apartment features and community amenities contribute to comfort and tranquility.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
15 Units Available
Avion at Carrollwood
11500 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$955
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
968 sqft
Located on Dale Mabry Highway, these apartments offer both convenience and comfort. Units have all modern features and amenities, as well as a community lounge, clubhouse and Wi-Fi cafe. Close to restaurants and schools.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Forest Hills
22 Units Available
Deerpath on the Lake
10200 N Armenia Ave, Tampa, FL
Studio
$870
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$890
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1180 sqft
Well-equipped 1-3 bedroom apartments in peaceful lakeside complex with pool, gym and tennis court. Many parks and lakes are within walking or driving distance while I-275 links you to downtown Tampa.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
7 Units Available
Palms at Ashley Oaks
1701 E 131st Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$799
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Quiet residential location near public transportation and shopping. Clean units with all-electric kitchens and mini blinds. Community amenities include pool with sundeck and on-site clothing care center.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 06:14am
16 Units Available
Laurel Chase
1426 Marathon Key Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$920
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
881 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Laurel Chase in Tampa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Lake Magdalene rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,590.
Some of the colleges located in the Lake Magdalene area include Florida Southern College, Polk State College, Ringling College of Art and Design, University of South Florida-Main Campus, and Altierus Career College-Tampa. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Lake Magdalene from include Tampa, St. Petersburg, Clearwater, Brandon, and Bradenton.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLSugarmill Woods, FLHomosassa Springs, FLMemphis, FLApollo Beach, FLGibsonton, FLHomosassa, FL